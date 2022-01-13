How much does it cost to listen to the true “Wolf of Wall Street” at an exclusive dinner in Punta del Este?

Between the 1980s and 1990s, Belfort was one of Wall Street’s glittering stars, reaping billions of dollars with his company Stratton Oakomnt, until everything fell apart after he was imprisoned for money laundering (Photo: EFE )

Jordan belfort, one of the most controversial characters in the world of finance and better known as “the wolf of Wall Street” for his ferocity when it comes to doing business and making money – a name that ended up immortalizing the acclaimed film by Martin Scorsese starring Leonardo Dicaprio– He will be touring Uruguay giving conferences on business and investments. In that framework, On January 29, he will lead an event in Punta del Este for more than 1,800 people and will have dinner with those fans who spend several thousand dollars to get to know him.

“If you are or want to be a business leader, entrepreneur, sales professional, or business owner, you won’t want to miss out on this glorious day. This is the definitive event for entrepreneurs and sellers, but also for people who are just starting out, and often need a practical guide tested by professionals in the field; to be able to start”. This is how the meeting with the “Wolf of Wall Street” is promoted on its website

“Jordan continues to introduce its straight line system in almost every country in the world. From Europe to North America, from Scandinavia to Australia, Belfort has helped millions of people increase their income and live happier and more empowered lives, ”the publication notes.

Prices

The cheapest ticket, which can be paid even with cryptocurrencies, has a value of USD 119 and offers access to the Belfort conference, a “coffee break” with the opportunity to make contacts, graphic material, certificate of attendance and simultaneous translation.

Then there are other options with higher prices until you reach the most exorbitant. It costs $ 2,890 and includes an exclusive 3-course dinner, welcome drinks and “living with the real Wolf of Wall Street,” and an exclusive photo and video session.

“Get ready for an extraordinary day of inspiration, motivation and learning with one of the most successful sales leaders in the world! In this conference, The Wolf will show you personally how to use “the most powerful business system ever designed” that led him to success by building a solid sales team, “says the portal from which tickets are purchased.

Meanwhile, between January and March, the investor already has dates to continue giving conferences in Dubai, Stockholm, Texas and Vancouver.

Who is the Wolf of Wall Street

Between the 1980s and 1990s, Belfort was one of the stars of Wall Street, reaping billions of dollars with his company Stratton Oakomnt, until it all fell apart after he was imprisoned for money laundering.

Jordan Belfort and Leonardo DiCaprio

“The Wolf of Wall Street” is still considered by many a “guru” of finance, lecturing and actively participating on social media. Belfort is also the author of two books that became bestsellers What The Wolf of Wall Street Y Catching the Wolf of Wall Street & Way of the Wolf. Both were published in more than 40 countries and translated into 18 languages.

Currently, Belfort is married to the Argentine Cristina Invernizzi and during December he passed through Córdoba to spend Christmas in his partner’s homeland. Later, they traveled to Punta del Este to face a tour of lectures priced in dollars.

The Wolf of Wall Street is still considered by many to be a financial “guru”, lecturing and teaching his aggressive approach to doing business, something that led to social media adapting to the digital age.

On his TikTok account it is common for Belfort to ask questions about finances and advice to those who interact with him, but one of his recent tips went viral on the social network.

“Quit your job now,” he told a young man who asked him for advice from a 25-year-old who works five days a week and earns $ 60,000 a year (a median salary in the United States). “Get better,” Belfort reiterated.

In his TikTok response, he invited his audience to “think big” and envision themselves as investors, not workers. “You will never get rich, you will never get ahead in life, and you will have financial security working for someone else on a salary.”Said the financial guru.

