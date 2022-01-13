Horizon Forbidden West version leaks

Image : Guerrilla Games / PlayStation Studios.

Horizon Forbidden West is one of Sony’s big bets for this 2022, but now its launch has suffered an unexpected setback after it has been leaked on the Internet an unfinished version of the game.

As explained in Video Games Chronicle, it would be the version of the game developed for PS4 . We are not talking about the final version, of course, which is still in the late stages of his development, but still contains a much of the core content of the video game. In fact, both videos and images of Horizon Forbidden West are circulating in forums and social networks, so be very careful if you want to avoid spoilers.

For the moment Sony has weathered the issue with its copyright claims, but some of the material is still being shared Over there . This episode is very reminiscent of what happened to The Last of Us 2, when a group of hackers managed to access the servers of the video game and made public several cinematics of the plot just a month before its launch .

If everything goes according to plan , Horizon Forbidden West will go on sale on next February 18 for PS4 and PS5. ! Try not to eat any spoilers until then!