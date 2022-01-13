Hitman Trilogy will bring together all Agent 47 missions on PlayStation, PC and Xbox Game Pass

There is absolutely no doubt that in IO Interactive resides several of the best talents of the entire industry. The Hitman trilogy demonstrates the good work of the Danish studio, which has finally closed the adventures of Agent 47 with the 2021 title.

Now, a more than juicy pack is just around the corner. The developer has announced the arrival of Hitman Trilogy, a compilation that brings together the three titles released in recent years. It will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Epic Games Store, Steam and Xbox Game Pass, only in digital format.

Will be from January 20 when this arrival becomes a reality and ends with the exclusivity of the last game on the Epic Games digital store. In addition, this date is the starting signal for Year 2 of Hitman 3, which means a huge amount of content for the game, such as ray tracing or support for virtual reality.

In the case of Game Pass, Hitman Trilogy will be available for both PC and console subscriberswhether they are Ultimate or not. Therefore, Hitman, Hitman 2 and Hitman 3 combine dozens of missions, with a very high replay value that will expand much more with the aforementioned Year 2.