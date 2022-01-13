High cholesterol: these are the healthy fats that would help you reduce it

Cholesterol is essential for the proper functioning of the body, however its excess must be measured since the high cholesterol it can cause serious health problems. These natural fatty substances present in all cells can be measured through physical activity and also thanks to a healthy diet, where the healthy fats they cannot be absent.

In this context, when it is presented high cholesterol, patients begin to reduce the consumption of simple carbohydrates and fats of animal origin such as meats and cheeses. However, you need a balanced diet and healthy fats They are essential as they provide energy and nutrients that the body needs. These include saturated, unsaturated, and polyunsaturated fats.

Therefore, you should go to alternative foods to find these fats since they are not usually in meats, fried foods or cheeses, for example. That is why specialists emphasize the healthy fats to control the cholesterol, suggesting the intake of foods with omega 3 because they contain antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects and increase satiety.

So among the main foods that contain healthy fats and help reduce the high cholesterol we can find cod liver oil, which acts as a supervisory agent with regard to the cholesterol and increases the muscles. In this case, the aforementioned oil favors better protein synthesis, increasing muscle, but also benefiting in other aspects. It can contribute to blood clotting, promote brain development, increase defenses and allow optimal bone development.

Photo: Pixabay

High cholesterol can also be lowered from healthy fats found in lentils. Its effect to treat the cholesterol it is found in its protein load that does not raise triglycerides. While the operation is easy to explain since these legumes form a viscous substance in the body that sticks to cholesterol and eliminates it, therefore it is considered as a protector of the heart and the cardiovascular system.