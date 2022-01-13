Here’s the new Uncharted movie poster

Less and less is missing for the premiere of the film of Uncharted. Just a month after the arrival of this tape, Sony has shared a new poster, which introduces us to all the important actors who have participated in this project, with Tom Holland at the head of this group.

Together with Tom Holland, in charge of interpreting Nathan Drake, here we can see Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Sarah Petrick and Sophia Ali, actors who will be in charge of giving life to new versions of classic characters, such as Sully, as well as some original roles.

Uncharted It will hit international theaters on February 18, 2022. On related topics, Tom Holland discovered the Uncharted games thanks to Spider-Man. Similarly, here you can see a scene completely from this tape.

Editor’s Note:

The movie of Uncharted still not completely convinced. If possible, I will go to the cinema to see Tom Holland’s new work, but my expectations are not high. I hope I’m wrong, and this tape turns out to be one of the best video game adaptations.

Via: Sony