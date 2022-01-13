He is the actor who replaces Johnny Depp in “Fantastic Animals: Dumbledore’s Secrets”

Johnny depp is one of the actors with an unmatched talent in the cinema and a long trajectory in Hollywood that was tainted due to the legal battle he goes through with his ex-wife, the actress Amber heard, something that would have cost him his role as Gellert grindelwald in the prequel to “Harry Potter”.

This Monday, December 13, Warner Bros Pictures released the first trailer for “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets“which will hit theaters in April 2022, although he highlighted the replacement of Johnny depp in his role as one of the great villains of the saga.

It will be the actor Mads Mikkelsen, who plays Kaecilius in Dr Strange for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), who replaces the star of “Pirates of the Caribbean” in the next installment of the most famous wizard on the big screen, although it was not entirely well received. by Depp fans.

Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald. Photo: Instagram

“I don’t know what happened and I don’t know if it was fair that he lost his job, but I just knew that production was underway and I would have loved to talk to him about all this if I had the opportunity, but I just don’t know him,” he said. Mikkelsen when asked about his role as Grindelwald.

It was Jhonny Depp who revealed in a statement that he was asked give up to his role as a villain in the prequel: “I want to let you know that Warner Bros. has asked me to resign my role as Grindelwald in ‘Fantastic Beasts’ and I have respected and accepted that request.”

It was noted that the dismissal It would have been the result of the legal conflict that he goes through with his ex-partner, Amber heard, something that won him strong criticism from the public and caused its “cancellation” on social networks.

Celebrate 20 years of “Harry Potter”

The premiere of “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets“It will be given in the framework of the celebration by the 20th anniversary of the saga, something for which some of the actors of the cast will meet once again to talk about their experience during the time that the franchise lasted.

“Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts”Will premiere on HBO Max on January 1, 2022, celebrating 20 years of the first movie and 10 of the last. In addition, this will allow you to see the physical change that the actors have experienced over time.

In addition to its stars Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, played by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, the special will also feature Mark Williams, Matthew Lewis and Robbie Coltrane, who played Arthur Weasley, Neville Longbottom and Hagrid.

