He fought with Solari in Coapa and now he would leave America in a surprising way

The player who would leave America after a meeting with Solari

January 12, 2022 19:45

Santiago Solari made it clear with the departure of Sebastian Cordova that it has not contemplated to endure indiscipline. One of the players who did not settle into the philosophy of the Argentine DT now leaves Coapa after a strong discussion with the coach.

According to W Deportes Radio, the departure of the midfielder Fernando Madrigal was imminent after several discrepancies with Santiago Solari as for the sports tactical theme.

It was evident that Solari did not ask Fernando Madrigal and that it was all part of the player selection system of Santiago Banos. This is something that the DT did not tolerate and that is why he was removed from the team. Now i would go to Necaxa as part of the deal for Alejandro Zendejas.

What reinforcements did Santiago Solari request?

The Argentine coach Santiago Solari has demanded for two tournaments the hiring of a right winger, in addition, he awaits the arrival of a new foreign central defender, which would replace the place left by Emanuel Aguilera.

