“He doesn’t rebel”: Helmut Marko on Checo Pérez’s role at Red Bull

“He doesn’t rebel”: Helmut Marko on Checo Pérez’s role in Red Bull (Photo: REUTERS / Andres Stapff)

The 2021 season of Formula 1 became the highest moment in the career of Czech Perez, as he had the responsibility of fighting the constructors’ championship aboard Red bull racing and support Max verstappen in the achievement of his first world title, all under the difficulty of adapting to a completely different car and engine.

His performance earned him to renew one more season with the Austrian team and he closed the year with a consistency that caused enthusiasm in his fans, who hope that in 2022 he can be at the level of his teammate and compete for more victories that allow him to fight for the championship.

Faced with this illusion, Red Bull’s trusted advisor, Helmut Marko, made statements that could compromise the freedom of Sergio Perez to compete with Max verstappen next year, since when evaluating the performance of the Mexican, he hinted that he was satisfied that he did not “rebel” during 2021.

Helmut Marko valued Checo Pérez’s performance throughout 2021 and praised his commitment to the team after the Max Verstappen championship (Photo: REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed)

“He’s incredibly loyal and he’s a team player. Of course, we have agreed on certain scenarios with him and then he fulfills them, without denying or rebelling or questioning “

Those were the words of Marko for Austrian television ServusTV, where he left between the lines that the role of Sergio perez during the 2021 season it was supportive for the project leader, Max verstappen, who finally got his first Drivers’ World Cup.

Although the team based in Milton keynes is not characterized by having a hierarchy in its pilots, the reality for the 2021 season is that it was always centralized in the Dutchman, who made the most of his RB16B and received all updates first.

In addition to favoring him with the strategy when necessary, Czech He also served as a squire against Lewis hamilton in some episodes, it gave him slipstream in some qualifying tests and collaborated so that Mercedes had another concern about the track, something to which he also referred Helmut during the talk.

Helmut Marko is one of the most influential characters within Red Bull Racing and a friend of Christian Horner (Photo: REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed)

“He has braked Hamilton for eight seconds in two laps, but in a very fair way. In Turkey he also met him, ”said the 78-year-old Austrian about the times Pérez stopped Lewis during the season, as it not only happened in the last race of the season.

In fact, during the Turkish Grand Prix, Sergio perez he kept Hamilton behind at a critical point in the competition, something that eventually caused the Englishman to miss the podium and lose important points towards the drivers’ title.

Despite the praise, he did not hide the great lack of Czech during the year, as he stressed in his bad qualifying days that prevented him from fighting for more victories during the year.

“It has a weak point, which is the classification. But in race speed he is there flawlessly “

Helmut Marko was critical of Checo Pérez’s season but applauded his career pace and loyalty to Red Bull (Photo: REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov)

In the past Helmut Marko He had already dedicated other words of praise to the Mexican, as he assured that it had been “the correct decision” when choosing the partner of Max verstappen; however, he has always been specific in pointing out that the positions at the start have taken away opportunities.

“Checo Pérez has shown that he has incredible experience and has driven many races at Max’s pace; due to poor starting positions, that did not come into play. When you come out eighth, ninth, it takes too long to get in position to support Max strategically. I mean, to get into the windows of the security car and things like that, “he said.

