HBO ranking in the United States: Top 10 of the most watched movies of today Wednesday, January 12

Why waste your time surfing for hours on HBO when the streaming service has already done the work for you?

We discussed your list with the best movies in the United States, which ranks titles based on who is watching what at the moment. Keep scrolling for more details.

one. Matrix Resurrections

In a world made up of two realities, the everyday and the hidden behind it, Thomas Anderson is once again forced to go after the White Rabbit. This choice continues to be the gateway to the Matrix, which this time is more powerful and intricate than on previous occasions.

two. The other bodyguard 2

The world’s deadliest couple, bodyguard Michael Bryce and hitman Darius Kincaid, are back on another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced to act for Darius’ even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid. As Bryce is driven to the limit by his two most dangerous protégés, the trio get their head into a global plot and soon discover that they are all that stands between Europa and a vengeful and powerful madman.

3. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson join filmmaker Chris Columbus and other members of the Harry Potter film cast as they return to Hogwarts for the first time and celebrate the anniversary of the first film in the series.

Four. Fantastic beasts and where to find them

Year 1926. Newt Scamander has just completed a journey around the world to find and document an extraordinary selection of magical creatures. Arriving in New York for a brief stop on his way, where he could have arrived and departed without incident … but not for a Muggle named Jacob, a basket case of magic and the escape of some fantastic creatures from Newt, who could cause trouble on the wizarding world and Muggle world.

5. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Carrying out his threat, Grindelwald escapes from custody and has begun gathering followers, most of whom are unsuspecting his true intentions: raising pureblood wizards to reign over all non-magical creatures. In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) recruits his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that await. The lines are drawn as love and loyalty are put to the test, even among the closest friends and family, in an increasingly divided magical world.

6. The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Biopic about the dazzling rise and subsequent descent into hell of the telepreacher couple, Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker, in the 70s and 80s. From their humble beginnings to the creation of an entire empire around “The PTL Club “, the successful television program that was on the air for 15 years and made them famous throughout the country.

7. Fast & Furious 6 (Full throttle 6)

Since Dom (Vin Diesel) and Brian (Paul Walker) stole $ 100 million from a mobster, they have been missing; They can’t go home because the law is after them. Meanwhile, Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) has tracked down a gang of deadly mercenary drivers in various countries, whose brains (Luke Evans) have the invaluable help of the sexy Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Dom’s old girlfriend, at the same time. that he considered dead. The only way to stop them is to confront them in the streets; so Hobbs asks Dom to gather his team in London. (FILMAFFINITY)

8. Reminiscence

Nick Bannister, a private investigator who delves into the dark and seductive world of the past, helps his clients recover lost memories. It lives on the shores of the Miami coast, which is largely submerged under the sea. One day, his life changes when Mae, a new client, appears. Although Mae only comes to your office to find a lost object, it will turn into a dangerous obsession. As Bannister tries to find the reason for Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy and, in the end, must answer the big question: How far would you go to cling to your loved ones?

9. Gravity falls

It chronicles the adventures of 12-year-old twins Dipper and Mabel Pines, who see their plans for the summer fizzle when their parents decide to send them over to their great-uncle Grunkle Stan, who lives in the heart of Gravity Falls. Soon, Dipper and Mabel discover that not everything in Gravity Falls is what it seems and they trust each other and their new friends to find out what is REALLY going on in this strange place.

10. My cousin vinny

Due to a series of fatal coincidences, two young New Yorkers, who traveled to the south of the country, are taken for murderers. Since they cannot afford the fees of a good lawyer, they decide to call the cousin of one of them, who is an inexperienced lawyer. In these circumstances, the outcome of the trial is expected to be truly disastrous.

Which are the movies that hit HBO?

The platform wins the hearts of its followers not only with good series, but also with films that they are already or will become classics. What other ace will this king of the world have up his sleeve? streaming? What surprises will there be in store for us this year?

Stay tuned for the latest news.