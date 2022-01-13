‘Harry Potter’: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint don’t have a WhatsApp group because two hate phones

The Potterheads started the year in style with ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’, the HBO Max special in which we finally saw Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint together, who for eight films were Harry , Hermione and Ron. Since the show focused a lot on how the movies were made, a lot of personal things were left in the pipeline. Emma Watson has given an interview to British Vogue in which she has commented How did you experience this reunion and what is the dynamic of the main trio so many years later.

The actress has commented that all three don’t share a WhatsApp group because Radcliffe and Grint hate cell phones but he maintains regular contact with both of them: “They both hate WhatsApp and their phones in general. Actually the three of us try to live away from technology so that doesn’t help to have a lot of contact. We are not in a group chat but we speak individually. Rupert sends me pictures of Wednesday (his daughter) and I’m dying. Dan and I usually try to calm each other’s nerves. We both tried to stay away from the limelight so it was great to have each other’s support, knowing there was going to be another wave of attention coming. “. With whom he says he also maintains a lot of contact, “almost every week”, is with Tom Felton, Draco Malfoy in the saga. One of the most talked about moments of ‘Return to Hogwarts’ was when Watson admitted to having a crush with Felton, but those feelings have led to a beautiful friendship.

Reunion ‘Harry Potter’ 2040

But for Watson there was a moment of the special that was, worth the redundancy, the most special of all. When she and Rupert Grint get excited towards the end it was “the most emotional” for her: “When Rupert says things, he really means them. I was taken by surprise how vulnerable and tender he was deciding to go so head-on. The same with Dan, it struck me how thoughtful he has been over the years and how different he has been for me as a girl. “. About meeting and getting back on the set again, Watson says it was “Like being in heaven. I’m so glad they still exist. Most movie sets get destroyed within a minute after the scene is over. I’m so happy they’re still there and people can enjoy them , myself included. Stuart Craig is a true genius. What he did was perfect. “. And about seeing his co-stars again, he says it was “Emotional and also intense to have such an intimate moment being watched so closely. Above all, I was happy to have a mediator who asked us questions and that we could be part of seeing how we have processed things so differently, and so similarly. I love it that each one of us would remember different things “. And although we just celebrated the 20th anniversary of ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’, Emma Watson assures that “of course” that he would aim to make another one in another 20 years.

Her acting career has been on hiatus for a while between the pandemic and having been dedicating more to her role as an activist. But nevertheless, in the interview he assures that “there are projects” for this year although we will have to “wait to discover them”.