“Hard to remember such a shocking omission”: Kristen Stewart is left out of Screen Actors Guild Awards

The name of Kristen Stewart has been repeated permanently throughout the entire awards season. In recognition of his performance in Spencer, the Chilean Pablo Larraín’s film about Lady Di (which opens this Thursday the 20th in local cinemas), the accolades and awards have multiplied for the 31-year-old actress and what is the most forceful role of her career.

However, weeks before the Oscar nominations are revealed – on February 8 – the American star added a major setback in his aspirations. The Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) detailed their nominations on Wednesday, surprising Stewart’s omission from their Best Actress category.

Jessica Chastain (The eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The dark daughter), Lady Gaga (The Gucci house), Jennifer Hudson (Respect) and Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) occupied all five boxes in this year’s edition. This time it was not enough that the actress leads so far in the number of recognitions awarded by critics associations in the United States: 18, including those of Chicago, Atlanta and Philadelphia.

“I don’t want to be hyperbolic, but it’s hard to recall an omission as shocking as Stewart’s in the history of the SAG Awards”, Expressed the medium Variety. “His dazzling performance not only silenced the skeptics, but also a strong perception that Stewart was owed a nomination, as he had done a great job for years,” added the portal, in relation to a career that has transcended his role in the saga Twilight, thanks to titles like Clouds of Sils Maria (2014), Certain women (2016) and Personal shopper (2016).

“If Stewart could not even be nominated for the SAG, her Oscar chances seem very unstable,” said The New York Times in its analysis, ranking as new favorites in that race to Olivia Colman and Nicole Kidman, who won the Golden Globe this Sunday.

“Everything seemed to be on the right track: Stewart was being charming on the circuit, racking up nominations and awards on a regular basis. It is difficult to say what happened. Maybe not enough voters saw the movie? Maybe everyone assumed she was safe and wanted to spread love with their vows? We will never know, ”Variety closed.

Nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards are led by The power of the dog (Netflix) and The Gucci house, with three candidates each. In the series, meanwhile, Succession (HBO) and Ted lasso (Apple TV +) top with five mentions. The winners will be known on February 27.