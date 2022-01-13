‘GTA 6’ will be the only game Rockstar plans to release for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, according to report

Rockstar served more than eight years without releasing a new ‘Grand Theft Auto’ title, living off the glories of ‘GTA V’ and its 155 million copies sold reported by VGChartz in September 2021.

Now the bill AccountNGT, recognized for giving information on Quantic Dream’s ‘Star Wars Eclipse’ before its official announcement, predicts that Rockstar only have planned to release ‘GTA VI’ for the current generation, ruling out a version for Xbox One and PS4.

@Zerkhov

How many games should we expect from Rockstar this gen? If we are talking about new games, then I think only GTA 6 will be released – AccountNGT (@AccNgt) January 7, 2022

The information rules out having a third part of ‘Red Dead Redemption’ or new installments of ‘Bully’ or ‘Max Payne’.

The rumors of a new GTA have grown a lot in recent months, in July 2021 Tom Henderson, youtuber who leaked information from ‘Call of Duty’ and ‘Battlefield’ pointed out that the new Rockstar title will arrive until 2025, 12 years after ‘GTA V’.

The information also indicates that using a woman for the first time, but several characters would remain as in the last installment. The story would be located in Vice City, but with the possibility of receiving seasonal updates so that it evolves.