Great friendship! Selena Gomez reveals the meaning behind her most famous tattoo

U.S-. Late last year Selena Gomez Y Cara delevingne They immortalized their friendship with ink on their bodies by tattooing the same design, a watercolor rose tattoo. Finally, after several hypotheses on the part of the fans of both, the singer gave the answer they were looking for in a recent interview in which, in addition, she debuted a new look.

Before appearing on the talk show Live With Kelly and Ryan, Gomez shared with his followers of Instagram her new haircut. In the publication, the artist wore a low-cut black sleeveless top with bows that adorned the straps while sporting her new elegant bob hairstyle. “Press day for Hotel Transylvania. Who is going to see it on January 14 on Amazon Prime Video? ”He wrote.

During their conversation, the co-hosts Kelly ripa Y Ryan seacrest they asked Gomez about her new rose tattoo on her back, which was first seen in mid-December. “It means a couple of different things,” the artist said before referring to Delevingne as one of her “best friends.” “She calls me Rosebud, so it’s a nickname. And I always wanted a rose and now I have one, and I love it, ”he explained.

What’s more, Gomez noted that he has matching tattoos with several “people who have made a significant mark on my life,” including his mother, Mandy teefey, and her friend and collaborator Julia Michaels. Together they worked on various projects, including the song Anxiety. The artist chosen by the singer and the model was Bang bang, recognized for being the tattoo artist of several celebrities.

Bang bang was the first to share the new design on the body of Gomez in December. He later revealed that he also tattooed the same watercolor rose on Delevingne. Coinciding with Cara Delevingne. I had so much fun doing these tattoos, thank you for always trusting me. FYI, I didn’t tell you until the end that these were my first watercolor tattoos, ”the artist wrote.