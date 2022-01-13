Governor of Nuevo León advances announcement of the new Tigres stadium

Tigres will have a new stadium, as announced by the governor of Nuevo León, Samuel García, who later will give details of the new home of the Liga MX team

Samuel Garcia, Governor of Nuevo Leon, The announcement that will be given this afternoon at the University Stadium was anticipated, where a press conference will be offered in which the State Government, the UANL, Sinergia Deportiva, Juego de Pelota Inc and Populous will participate, by publishing on their Instagram account which will be the reason for this appearance.

University Stadium Imago7

“My Tigres from the Autonomous University of Nuevo León and the Government of the ‘new’ Nuevo León, let’s go to the new stadium of the Tigres, today at 4 pm we will make the announcement, incomparable!”

The Neolonian president declared last December, during his attendance at the meeting between Tigres and Santos, of the Quarterfinals, that the new stadium of the felines would have its ‘first stone’ in January 2022, and today he could not hide his emotion that was manifested in his networks.

“I am thinking very seriously about wearing it to exercise, because today is a great day for my Tigers,” García Sepúlveda concluded.

And it is that since the last tournament, the governor insisted on the construction of a new stadium for the felines, which would be built where the current University Stadium is. Even last November, the politician appealed for the works to begin in January of this year.

But nevertheless, ESPN Digital was able to verify that for the Tigres to have a new stadium, they must change one of the clauses of the contract they have with the Autonomous University of Nuevo León.

Sinergia Deportiva, empowered by the team, must change the clause “Twelfth” of its agreement with the UANL, which, in section three, obliges “To keep the UANL University Stadium as the venue for the games of the Teams.”