Google ranking in Ecuador: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Tuesday, January 11

We have never had so many movies at our fingertips as today. But a downside arises: it is no longer easy to find the next one to watch. Users of Google we usually go easy and point to the news.

But there is life beyond, as this platform of streaming offers us to its subscribers a list with its 10 most popular productions in Ecuador, so that it is easier to choose.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen. See what others are watching and enjoy the content with better quality. We’ll tell you then:

one. Venom: There Will Be Carnage

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his symbiote Venom are still trying to figure out how to live together when a prisoner on death row (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with a symbiote of his own.

two. No time to die

In ‘No Time to Die’, James Bond finds himself enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Jamaica. However, his peace ends when his CIA friend, Felix Leiter, seeks him out for a new mission that involves rescuing an important scientist who has been kidnapped.

3. Ghostbusters: Beyond

A single mother and her two children go to live in a small town where they will discover their connection to the origins of the Ghostbusters and the secret legacy that their grandfather has left them.

Four. Spider-Man: Far From Home

Peter Parker decides to go with Michelle Jones, Ned and the rest of his friends to spend a vacation in Europe after the events that occurred in Avengers: EndGame. However, Parker’s plan to put aside his superpowers for a few weeks is truncated when he is recruited by Nick Fury to join Mysterio (a human who hails from Earth 833, a dimension of the multiverse, who had his first appearance in Doctor Strange) to fight against the elementals (four immortal entities that come from the same dimension and that dominate the four elements of nature, fire, water, air and earth). At that moment, Parker puts on the Spider-Man suit again to do his job.

5. The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro

Peter Parker leads a very busy life, balancing his time between his role as Spider-Man, taking down the bad guys and in high school with the person he loves, Gwen. Peter can’t wait to graduate. He hasn’t forgotten the promise he made to Gwen’s father to protect her, staying away from her, but it’s a promise he just can’t keep. Things will turn around for Peter when a new villain, Electro, appears and an old friend, Harry Osborn, returns, while uncovering new clues about his past.

6. The Amazing Spider-Man

A high school student who was abandoned by his parents as a child, leaving him in the care of his Uncle Ben (Martin Sheen) and Aunt May (Sally Field). Like most teenagers his age, Peter tries to figure out who he is and what he wants to become. Peter is also finding his way with his first high school crush, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) and together they fight for their love with commitment. When Peter discovers a mysterious briefcase that belonged to his father, he begins his search to understand his parents’ disappearance, a search that leads him directly to Oscorp, the laboratory of Dr Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans), his former co-worker. dad. As Spider-Man finds himself in full collision with Connors’ alter-ego, the Lizard, Peter will make choices that alter his options for using his powers and shape a heroic destiny.

7. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

8. A quiet place 2

Following the fatal events of the first part, the Abbot family must face the dangers of the outside world as they silently fight to survive. Forced to venture into the unknown, they soon realize that the sound-oriented creatures they hunt are not the only threat lurking beyond the sandy path. Sequel to the successful production “A Quiet Place” (A Quiet Place, 2018).

9. Dune

The son of a noble family tries to get revenge for his father’s death while saving a planet rich in spices that he is tasked with protecting. New film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novels, which were already transferred to the big screen by David Lynch in 1984.

10. Sings!

Buster is a koala who owns and runs a great theater that is going through a very delicate time. To fix the situation and regain lost glory, he will organize the world’s largest singing contest, which attracts crowds of animals seeking to become stars. Among them we find a joker and arrogant mouse, a teenage elephant who has stage fright, a sow suffering from stress due to her litter of 25 piglets, a young gorilla from a gangster family and a porcupine who has her own rock band. alternative.

Do you know what the platform is with the best offer of cinematographic productions? Google, of course! Do you know which famous movies it has available to you?

Google’s intention is for users to recognize its most popular films. Thus, they will be able to get an idea of ​​the ones that best suit their tastes, to recommend them to their family and friends. What classics will be available soon? The only sure thing is that the list does not stop growing.

Meanwhile, we can tell you that these are the 10 most famous movies we have.