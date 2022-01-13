goodbye to Exynos 2200 and variants by region

The Galaxy S22 family is getting closer and closer, and that means a lot of rumors and leaks popping up every day. The most recent He says that The Galaxy S22 will have Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 worldwide, and they will say goodbye to the future Exynos 2200 and the variants by region.

Basically the filter Dohyun Kim assures that the Exynos 2200 is “dead” and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will bring to life every Galaxy S22 in the world. Commonly this chipset is used in the version for the United States and China, while Exynos is used in the variant for South Korea, Europe and Latin America. However, the leaker now claims that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will be inside the Galaxy S22 of South Korea, the United States and Europe.

Korea Snapdragon

US Snapdragon

Europe Snapdragon Exynos 2200 is GONE

(It might be released later, but I’m sure that it’s not going to be in Galaxy S22 series.) – Dohyun Kim (@ dohyun854) January 11, 2022

Even so, it is important to note that the leaker mentions that there is still the possibility that the Exynos 2200 will still be presented later, but what it does ensure is that it will not be available in the Galaxy S22 series.

Exynos 2200, the great absent

This brings us to the second part of the story, or rather the first, the one that triggered all this new information.

At the end of December, Samsung scheduled January 11 as the date it would present its new Exynos chipset. But nevertheless the date passed and there was no news of a new piece of silicon from Samsung. What’s worse, the bill @SamsungExynos removed posts announcing the launch, as well as some teasers previous, as well reported Ars Technica.





What causes more noise, apart from Samsung’s silence, is that the Exynos 2200 represents a big step for the company as it will be its first mobile chipset with AMD RDNA 2 technology. In other words, it represents an important advance in terms of mobile graphics power.

Returning to the theme of ghosting from Samsung, a day before the alleged presentation, on January 10, the leaker @UniverseIce public that the launch of the Exynos 2200 had been postponed, which was “confirmed” in the hours after, and shortly after, Dohyun Kim made the important statements about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on all Galaxy S22s.

No problems, says Samsung

Fortunately Samsung has already come out to show its face. Business Korea reports that Samsung has decided to postpone the presentation of the Exynos 2200 and will arrive together with “a new Samsung smartphone”, according to a spokesperson:

We are planning to reveal the new processor upon launch of a new Sasmung smartphone.

There are no problems with production and processor performance.





With these statements, the Exynos 2200 is expected to be unveiled in early February, right at the same time as the Galaxy S22 series. Or maybe not. Sammobile comment that Samsung’s statements are very vague and don’t necessarily point to the Galaxy S22, and the new chipset could be presented alongside the new Samsung folding in the second half of the year. This would fit Dohyun Kim’s statement that the Galaxy S22s will not have Exynos 2200.

As we already mentioned, the Exynos 2200 is expected to have great graphics performance with the integration of AMD’s RDNA 2 technology. This is important because, in hindsight, the Mali GPUs used in all previous Exynos have always underperformed their Adreno counterpart from Snapdragon chipsets. So with this graphical power jump, the Exynos 2200 would finally be at the height of Snapdragon. Or at least that’s what is expected.