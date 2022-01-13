from the end of omicron to sustainable development

1. End of the pandemic?

Despite the current incidence, some voices announce that after this sixth wave starring the omicron strain (apparently milder, decidedly more contagious) the pandemic will enter a terminal phase. Microbiologist Adolfo García Sastre (from Mount Sinai in New York) has pointed out – cautiously, though – that once this variant is mastered, it will be difficult for a new wave to invade us. “The virus cannot continue to improve continuously, it has a limit,” he declared. And Bill Gates – a traditional target of conspiranoids – has predicted on his blog that the most acute phase of the pandemic will end “sometime” in 2022. This year, new vaccines and antivirals are also expected to appear.

2. In the end, more budget

Good news for the labs. The Minister of Science and Innovation, Diana Morant, has announced changes to the Science Law for this year in order to combat precariousness (betting on permanent contracts) and bureaucracy. In addition, the figures for science in the General State Budgets have increased (with an increase of 19% compared to 2021). A good part of the European funds (2,279 million) will go to laboratories and research centers. More than for Education, SMEs or Tourism. The reinforcement of the scientific flank is determined by the rapid response that science has given to the battle against Covid-19.

3. Artificial Intelligence

This year the use of AI will be extended and consolidated. We will observe a strategic investment by large companies, mainly in the banking, insurance and health sector, and a boom in startups related to this field, due to their potential, and by certifying entities. This increase will also bring more incentives and a greater reflection on its use and on the real utility for the human being, especially in the field of economics. This year will be crucial to solve the challenge that the data age throws at us, especially ethically.

4. New stage at NASA

Jim Green, its chief scientist, is leaving the post after more than 40 years at the US agency. He has directed missions to Pluto with the New Horizons spacecraft, to Jupiter with Juno and to Mars with the Curiosity rover (a feat that turns 10 this year on August 6) and launched the internet at the institution. Among the challenges Green leaves for NASA is facing stiff competition from other space agencies such as the Chinese CNSA, the Japanese JAXA or the Russian ROSCOSMOS. Green will miss this 2022 the end of the mission of the DART spacecraft, whose main task is to impact with the asteroid Dimorphos to deviate its course.

5. 200 years of Louis Pasteur

Albert Edelfelt: Louis Pasteur, 1885



We celebrate this 2022 the bicentennial of one of the fundamental figures of science. Chemist, inventor and bacteriologist, he discovered the food preparation process known as ‘pasteurization’ and the development of a vaccine against anthrax and rabies. Founder of microbiology and pioneer of modern medicine, the work that Pasteur started continues to save millions of lives and function as an antidote to false prophets.

6. Private missions

It is called Axiom Mission 1 and will leave for the International Space Station on February 28. Michael Alegría (Spain-USA), Larry Connor (USA), Mark Pathy (Canada) and Eytan Stibbe (Israel) will be part of the Crew Dragon crew. The mission, operated by Space X and Axiom Space, will be the first to be launched to the ISS for entirely commercial purposes. After this flight, Axiom, unstoppable, plans to offer manned missions twice a year. The initial project was to have the presence of actor Tom Cruise and director Doug Liman, who were planning to make a movie.

7. Club of Rome

In 1972, the Club of Rome, an international non-governmental organization founded in 1968, released an influential report commissioned by MIT to “define the physical limits and obstacles of the planet to the multiplication of humanity and human activity” that Biophysicist Donella Meadows headed The Limits of Growth. It valued – as José Manuel Sánchez Ron points out in one of the chapters that he has added to the new edition of The Power of Science (which Crítica will publish this year) – population growth, food production, industrialization, exhaustion of natural products and pollution. “The vast majority of today’s important non-renewable resources will have extremely high costs 100 years from now.” 2022 reminds us of 50 years of a very serious warning.

8. Metaverse and 5G

So far delayed by the pandemic. 5G technology could definitely end the digital divide. The fifth generation of mobile telephony will make it easier for the world, information, data, to move faster. To all this will be added the virtual worlds (or dimensions) of the so-called metaverse. The greats of the networks and the video game have already set their eyes (and their money) on this virtual space that will revolutionize the way we interact.

9. Genetic editing

In 2022, new studies on the CRISPR gene editing tool will be published and new regulatory norms could be approved around its use, something that inertia is demanding. Technique started by the microbiologist at the University of Alicante Francis Mojica, and perfected by Jennifer Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier (who won them the Nobel Prize in 2020), the journal PANS recently published a work that describes how genes have been edited in vivo to correct a disease such as hereditary amyloidosis. Medicine on demand.

10. Basic sciences

The UNESCO International Conference has declared 2022 the Year of Basic Sciences for Sustainable Development. The UN thus seeks to reinforce the progressive advance of the program that will lead us to the 2030 Agenda.

