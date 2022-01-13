From Gwyneth Paltrow to Eminem, ten celebrities who will turn 50 this year

Although they may not seem like it, and in our imagination they are forever young, crystallized in their image from when we saw or heard the hits that brought them to fame, celebrities are also accumulating decades. From Ben Affleck to Gwyneth Paltrow and of Facundo Arana to Eminem, we select a list of ten artists who turn 50 this year and surely you didn’t even suspect it.

Cameron Diaz Shutterstock – Archive

Although she began her career at 15 as a model, Cameron Diaz He became famous after his performance in The mask beside Jim Carrey. The actress, who received four nominations for the Golden Globe, in 2008 was named the best paid actress in Hollywood by the American magazine Forbes. Best known on the big screen for her mile-long smile, the star of films as varied as My Best Friend’s Wedding, Charlie’s Angels, There’s Something About Mary, The Break or whatDo you want to be John Malkovich?, announced that he was retiring from acting in 2014 after starring in a new film adaptation of the 1977 musical annie. Since then, Diaz has dedicated herself to health and wellness projects and raising her daughter Raddix. Your book Love Your Body: The Power, Strength, and Science for a Beautiful, Healthy Body, written next to sandra bark in 2013, it became a bestseller, according to the newspaper The New York Times.

Gastón Pauls proposes to others to ask for help to solve their addiction through the television program Free Beings ALEXANDER GUYOT

At just 21 years old, he was a renowned actor in one of the most successful telenovelas on Argentine television in the 1990s. Roller coaster marked a before and after in the life of Pauls, after which he would record one of the first television successes of Adrián Suar: truth consequence. Although his first major film project was comanch territoryand, next to Imanol Arias, international recognition would not come until Nine Queens, in which he starred alongside Ricardo Darin Y Leticia Bredice, at the orders of Fabian Bielinsky. He had two children with the actress Agustina Cherri, with whom he had a relationship between 2007 and 2014. It was she who, according to the actor, helped him in his fight against drugs. Since 2021, Pauls encourages others to ask for help through the TV program be free, in which he himself leads and gives his testimony.

Ben Affleck is the winner of two Oscars, both for his role as director in Argo and as a screenwriter in The Quest for Destiny Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP – File

Few Hollywood actors have been able to move between behind and in front of the camera, and Ben Affleck It is one of them. The actor who has won two Oscars, for best screenplay with Matt Damon for in search of destiny already best movie for argus In 2012, he started his acting career in his childhood supported by his mother. After starring in high-grossing films such as Armageddon or Pearl Harbor, his career began to suffer some ups and downs as a result of his addiction and his several hospitalizations in rehabilitation. Despite this and some media scandals that he starred in, Affleck never abandoned the trade, giving life to characters like Batman, starting in 2016, to which he will return this year in The Flashby Andy Muschietti. Although he has garnered more attention lately for his romance with Jennifer Lopez than for his professional work, Affleck is experiencing a resurgence in his acting career. In 2020 he returned to star and write alongside Damon the last duel, from Ridley Scott, and can currently be seen in a role tailored to him at The Tender Bar (Amazon Prime Video), for the who just received a SAG Award nomination from the Screen Actors Guild.

Gwyneth Paltrow, now dedicated almost exclusively to her brand of wellness and style products: Goop

The Oscar winner for shakespeare passionate has moved away from the big screen in recent years with the exception of his appearances in the cinematic universe of Marvel and from the series Netflix The Politician. The actress, now dedicated almost exclusively to her brand of wellness and style products goop, gained international fame for his performance in Capitals sins beside Brad Pitt, with whom she also had a romantic relationship from 1994 to 1997. As the daughter of the producer and director Bruce Paltrow and the actress Blythe Danner, had help to develop in the Hollywood environment, and was his godfather, steven spielberg, who in 1991 gave him his first role in Hook. Paltrow, who has been no stranger to controversy in recent years due to some of the products launched by her company, was considered the “most beautiful woman in the world” by the American magazine People in 2003.

Facundo Arana would bequeath his first important job in 1997 with the Chris Morena series, Chiquititas File/ ALEJANDRO GUYOT – THE NATION

The actor, who used to play the sax on the subway, began his acting career in 1993, but would only get his first important job in 1997 playing Alejo Méndez Ayala in Chiquititas. The following year he would consolidate his fame starring Angry doll, the popular Telefe telenovela with Natalia Oreiro. Fiction was famous not only in Argentina, but also in countries like Russia, Israel, Romania and much of Latin America. Arana thus obtained international fame that earned him an award for best actor in Israel. By role in Iago, dark passion In 2001 he won the Martín Fierro award for best leading actor in a telenovela. His last television project was his interpretation of Antonio Tiscornia in small victories of Telefe and Amazon.

Marshall Bruce Mathers III, his real name, rose to fame after winning the Grammy for Best Rap Album in 1999 with his second album, The Slim Shady LP. His third album, The Marshall Mathers LP, from 2000 became, at the time, the best-selling hip hop album in history. In 2003 he crowned his success when he won the Oscar for best original song for the single “Lose Yourself”, from the film 8 Mile: street of illusions, in which he also played the title role. Winner of 15 Grammys, with ten number one albums on the Billboard list, Eminem has sold 100 million albums worldwide. In September 2021, he surprised his fans by opening an Italian restaurant in his hometown of Detroit. The name of the place, Mom’s Spaghetti, replicates a phrase from the song for which he won the Oscar.

The actress, recently divorced, dreams of finding a new partner GROSBY GROUP

After bursting onto the public scene as Sydney Bristow on the series Alias, Jennifer Garner He has starred in romantic comedies, intense dramas, and action movies. The actress of If i were 30, is perhaps best known for her 10-year marriage to actor Ben Affleck, with whom she had three children. Between 2004 and 2005 Garner’s earnings were estimated at 14 million dollars, which earned her the fifth place in the ranking of the best paid actresses in Hollywood according to the American magazine Forbes. His last leading role, in the film YesDay, which he also produced, is available at Netflix. In recent times, Garner has also devoted himself to sharing cooking recipes with his almost 12 million followers on Instagram.

Pablo Rago is the only Argentine actor who participated in the two films that won the Oscar for best foreign film Alejandro Guyot – THE NATION

Although he began his career on the big screen in 1981, Rago gained recognition in 1985 when he played Enrique’s son in The official story from Luis Puenzo, film which won the Oscar for best foreign film. From then on, successes followed: Treble clef between 1987 and 1989; Friends are friends beside Bald Pug and already in 1998, Diesel. In 2009 he played Morales in The Secret in Their Eyes, winner of the Oscar for best foreign film, making Rago the only Argentine actor who participated in the two films that received the award from the Hollywood Academy. 2019 marked a difficult year for the actor who was dismissed after being reported for sexual abuse. The complaint had a strong impact on his career. In 2021 he recorded the series Ringo, the people’s champion about the Argentine boxer who can be seen this year in Star +. Currently, he is premiering a season in Carlos Paz, where he stars in the play My wife’s name is Mauricio..

Jude Law will play Captain Hook in the new adaptation of Peter Pan this year

The British actor became known internationally with the film Gattaca of 1997. After which Clint Eastwood, gave him the role of Billy Hanson in Midnight in the garden of good and evil Y David Cronenberg called him to star eXistenZ. It was, however, with The talented Mr. Ripley that consecrated his rise in the cinema, after which he characterized one of his most endearing characters: that of the robot Gigolo Joe in AI Artificial Intelligence by Steven Spielberg. Law, who has cultivated the fame of “great conqueror” is the father of six children by different women, which has earned him numerous appearances in the media. In recent years he has achieved a balance in his career, where he usually alternates independent cinema with Hollywood blockbusters. This year he will play Captain Hook in the new adaptation of Peter Pan.

Julieta Ortega studied acting at the Actor’s Studio in Los Angeles, United States

the third daughter of Palito Ortega Y Evangelina salazar, began her acting career in Argentina having studied acting at the Actors Studio in Los Angeles. After playing a few supporting roles in television and film, Ortega landed her first leading role in 1997 as April Dormann in Are they or are they made? of Canal 9, followed by Disputes, Vulnerable, Black Sun, Time doesn’t stop, Graduates, A year to remember and Widow and children of Rock & Roll, among others. On the big screen she embodied the character of Rosalía in little miracles from Eliseo Subiela, and participated in animated from Sergio Bizzio. Between 2001 and 2009 she was married to the musician Ivan noble, with whom he has a child; Benedict. lost mind, the work that Jose Maria Muscari premiered at the theater last year, marks Ortega’s return to the stage after almost two years. His last performance had been in the series A rooster for Aesculapius of 2018.