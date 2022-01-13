Free Fire codes for today January 13, 2022; all rewards free

We continue this cold month of January 2022 with new reward codes for Free Fire. Garena’s fashion game for iOS and Android mobile devices has free codes every day, usually lasting twenty-four hours. These rewards allow us to obtain loot boxes, diamonds and more just by exchanging them at the indicated times. Next, we know all reward codes for this Thursday, January 13, 2022 and how to redeem them.

before knowing All Free Fire codes for this Thursday, January 13, 2022, in the following posts we explain what is the best configuration to make auto headshot shots and how to make your nick invisible so that nobody sees your name while you participate in the games. On the other hand, you may be interested in knowing how to put colored letters, codes and symbols in the profile. We also tell you how to get memory fragments to level up your character for free.

We remind you that the most recent weekly schedule is now available, with Shani’s workshop Y assasin tower. To be highlighted, Nairi discounts, Night Assassin recharge and Persian Force discount, added to the aforementioned Sahni workshop and the Metallic Assassin recharge. Today this Weekly Agenda with Gloo Recharge will end.

It may interest you:

Free Fire: reward codes for today, January 13, 2022

CY7KG742AUU

VBWVF9MG7EGT

7EDTPY4QGK24

WHAHXTENCKCM

42TPG5PJQF6N

JEB45G79CFSF

N8XDCTJ36M26

KC78CMCM8NK2

98V26BZA2UA5

UDE36JUTXTAK

MQJWNBVHYAQM

P46CW7WM2TVA

7HRRYQ8ZSXHE

UU64YCDP92ZB

8ZUGJWY6WFCT

76AVUN8V4YVF

TXRKM22AWE9J

HEJT6AYNCDXU

YSYGNT683K9A

GY359T7Y9EXM

How to redeem free Garena Free Fire codes?

The first step is for you to click on this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site. Next, log in with your Free Fire account from your chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter. Step Three: Enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (make sure you don’t confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm. Finally, once they confirm the code you have selected, all you have to do is wait until they are reflected in your account.

Free Fire can be downloaded for free (free-to-play, free with integrated purchases) through the Apple App Store for iOS devices and Google Play if you have an Android mobile or tablet. Computer gamers can enjoy it on PC by following these simple steps.

Source | Prepare Exams