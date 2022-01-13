Ford Bronco and Maverick and Honda Civic: “North American Car of the Year”

Two models of the blue oval, Ford Bronco and Maverick, were featured in the “North American Car of the Year 2022” awards.

Of the three categories awarded in the awards “North American Car ”, Ford Bronco won the title of “Utility Vehicle of the Year 2022”, Ford Maverick was recognized as “Truck of the Year 2022” and they were accompanied by Honda Civic as “Car of the Year 2022”.

It is important to mention that most of the models that remained as finalists, in second and third positions, as well as Ford’s winning vehicles are new to segments to which each belongs.

The Japanese compact showed off with its new and eleventh generation that earned him the award received, and is that Civic in addition to being a vehicle with a long history, has managed to gain a reputation for its capabilities, concept and style in its different versions.

And the “North American Car of the Year” is …

The juries of the annual contest that choose the most outstanding models in the North American market, They talked about each of the winners and gave the arguments for which they were deserving of the title of each category.

Regarding Ford Maverick, “Truck of the Year 2022”, Other applicants for this award were found to have been either too expensive or too valuable. While the new pick-up of the blue oval is the first vehicle affordable, efficient and entry-level.

Ford Bronco “Utility Vehicle of the Year 2022” quickly gained popularity and despite production delays managed to win over the public for its versatility, capabilities and for representing the resurrection of a llegendary off-road North American.

Regarding Honda Civic, the jury’s comments highlighted the design returns to a more traditional style, in addition to considering it a vehicle dfun to drive, it is affordable in the highly competitive market against rivals.

Finalists by categories

North American car of the year 2022:

Honda Civic

Lucid Air

Volkswagen Golf Mk VIII (Golf R / Golf GTI)

North America Truck of the Year 2022:

Ford maverick

Rivian R1T

Hyundai santa cruz

North American Utility Vehicle of the Year 2022:

Ford bronco

Hyundai IONIQ 5

Genesis GV70

Jessica Paola Vera García.



