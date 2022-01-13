FOR ALL THE CULÉS: The hopeful conclusions of Gerard Piqué after the defeat of FC Barcelona against Real Madrid

Losing against Real Madrid, regardless of the instance, is always painful for FC Barcelona. However, the feelings – at the game level – of Barça are positive. Gerard Piqué, one of the leaders of the Blaugrana dressing room, said he was proud of his team.

Although the result was not good, the world champion liked how they competed and how they planned the match. They went looking for the leader, exhibited responsiveness, and for considerable lapses were superior. Bitterness for defeat, but hope for what is to come.

Playing like today, they will be closer to triumphs and trophies.

GERARD PIQUÉ’S CONCLUSIONS (MOVISTAR FOOTBALL)

The competitiveness of FC Barcelona: “I think it was a very entertaining game for the spectator. I think we have competed and we have competed very well. In the end, we didn’t win, we didn’t qualify. And, well, it’s not the result we expected, and it’s a shame. Losing against Real Madrid hurts. But I think we are closer, closer to winning. Now we have to win. I think we are already competing and now we need that definitive step to turn it around and start winning ”.

Proud because this is the way: “At the level of the game, we are doing very well, we have taken many risks. I think we have planned a game of going to look for him totally, assuming a lot of risks. They have won the semifinal against one, in which we have not been able to return and they have arrived with many people in the area. I am very proud of the team. I think that by playing like this we are going to start winning and we are going to start competing for the titles ”.

Much risk in overtime? “It’s easy to talk about it when the game is over. What makes me happy is competing like we did against a Madrid that is related to a very good season. We go with our heads very high. Playing like this we are closer than ever to winning ”.

Undefeated data. Real Madrid tied 5 consecutive triumphs against FC Barcelona. Victories in the Spanish League and in the Spanish Super Cup. They are getting them from customers.

Did you know…? FC Barcelona has not won the Spanish Super Cup since 2018. In the last couple of years they have only been able to win 1 title: the Copa del Rey.