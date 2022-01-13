Food shortages in the US – Omicron, lack of labor, weather. All together. Warehouses are being emptied …

Experts consulted on the subject are divided on how long grocery shopping will feel like a scavenger hunt, as many shelves are empty.

By Dee-Ann Durbin and Parker Purifoy

WASHINGTON (AP) – Benjamin Whitely was addressing a Supermarket Safeway in Washington DC on Tuesday for purchase some things for dinner. But he was disappointed when he found the empty vegetable shelves and one meager supply of turkey, chicken and milk.

“It seems that i didn’t find anything”Said 67-year-old Whitely. “Now I’m going to have to look elsewhere.”

The Famine in US supermarkets has worsened in recent weeks after new problems, such as Omicron variant of coronavirus and bad weather, have joined the supply chain problems Yet the labor shortage that have affected retailers since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The shortage it is widespread, impacting vegetables and meat, as well as packaged items such as cereal. And it is being reported nationally. The United States grocery stores They typically have between five percent and 10 percent out of stock, but right now that rate is around 15 percent, according to Geoff Freeman, president and CEO of the Consumer Brands Association.

Part of the shortage consumers are seeing on store shelves is due to trends in the pandemic that never abated and have been exacerbated by the Omicron variant. Americans eat more at home than they used to, mostly because offices and some schools remain closed.

The average American household spent $ 144 a week last year on grocery stores, according to the IMF, a food producer and grocery trade organization. That’s below the 2020 high of $ 161, but it’s still much higher than the $ 113.50 families spent in 2019.

And a truck driver shortage that began before the pandemic remains a problem. In October, the American Trucking Association said the country was missing about 80,000 drivers, a historic number.

Additionally, cargo shipments remain delayed, affecting everything from imported products to packaging that is manufactured abroad.

Food retailers and producers have been adjusting to those realities since the early 2020s, when panic buying at the start of the pandemic sent the industry into a tailspin. Many retailers are keeping more supplies of things like toilet paper, for example, to avoid a serious shortage.

“All parties involved in the supply chain ecosystem have reached a point where they have that manual and are able to overcome that basic level of problems,” said Jessica Dankert, vice president of supply chain for the Association of Leaders of the Retail Industry.

Generally, the system works. Dankert noted that empty shelves have been an unusual phenomenon in the last 20 months. It’s just that now the additional complications are mounting, he said.

As with hospital, school and office staff, the Omicron variant has wreaked havoc on food production lines. Sean Connolly, the president and CEO of Conagra Brands, which produces Birds Eye frozen vegetables, Slim Jim meat snacks and other products, told investors last week that supplies from the company’s plants in the United States They will be limited for at least the next month due to absences related to the Omicron variant.

The absences of sick workers are also affecting grocery stores. Stew Leonard Jr. is president and CEO of the Stew Leonard’s grocery chain that operates stores in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey. Last week, eight percent of its employees, about 200 people, were sick or in quarantine. Generally, the absenteeism level is two percent.

A supermarket bakery had so many sick days that it stopped making its usual products. Leonard said meat and vegetable suppliers have told him they are also dealing with a worker shortage related to the Omicron variant.

However, Leonard said shipments generally arrive on time, and he believes the worst of the pandemic may be over by now.

Meanwhile, weather-related events, from snow storms in the northeastern United States to wildfires in Colorado, have also impacted product availability and caused some customers to buy more than usual, exacerbating supply problems. caused by the pandemic.

Lisa DeLima, a spokeswoman for Mom’s Organic Market, an independent grocery store with branches in the central east coast region of the country, said the company’s stores had no products to display last weekend because winter weather stopped. to trucks trying to get from Pennsylvania to Washington.

That bottleneck has now been resolved, DeLima said. From his point of view, the intermittent shortages of certain items that shoppers see now are nothing compared to the more chronic shortages at the beginning of the pandemic.

“People don’t need to panic shopping,” he said. “There are many products. It’s just that it’s taking longer to get them from point A to point B, “he added.

Dankert believes this is a setback, and that the country will return to normal soon, albeit still with supply chain problems and a labor shortage.

“There will not be a prolonged product shortage, just sporadic and isolated incidents, that moment when the supply chain takes a minute to catch up,” he said.

But others are not so optimistic.

Freeman of the Consumer Brands Association said problems related to Omicron could increase as the variant spreads in the north central region of the country, where many large packaged food companies such as Kellogg Co. and General Mills Inc. operate.

He noted that he believes the federal government should do a better job of ensuring food industry workers have access to coronavirus testing. He would also like there to be unified rules for things like quarantine procedures for vaccinated employees. Right now, he said, companies are grappling with a mix of local regulations.

In the long run, it could take time for grocery stores and companies to figure out customer purchasing patterns that emerge as the pandemic subsides, said Doug Baker, the IMF’s vice president for industrial relations.

“We went from a one-time inventory system to unprecedented demand over unprecedented demand,” he said. “We are going to play with that whole inventory system for several years.”

Meanwhile, Whitely, the Safeway customer in Washington, said he’s lucky to be retired because he can spend the day browsing for products if the first few stores he goes to don’t have them anymore. People who work or care for sick loved ones cannot afford that luxury, he noted.