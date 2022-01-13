Five great films that did not receive an Oscar nomination

Over time, many films have become true legends of the cinema. It is a select group that moviegoers around the world have immortalized, beyond the criticism of the Hollywood ‘Academy’. Perhaps this is why the popular culture has established the erroneous belief that many of these titles have been awarded the Oscar Prize. If you want to know a few secrets from five of the most prominent films on this legendary list, read on.

Drive (2011)

Drive is an American thriller from 2011. It tells the story of a driver starring Ryan gosling. The plot tells the life of a quiet man who by day is a movie stuntman. But at night he transfers dangerous thugs. A monotonous and anonymous life that changes for a betrayal. Nicolas Winding won the Cannes Film Festival award for Best Director that same year.

Amelie (2001)

Audrey Tautou wows from start to finish in this popular French romantic comedy. A young woman willing to find the meaning of life thanks to love and personal relationships with her neighbors. The film stands out for its original script, written by its director, Jean-Pierre Jeune and Guillaume Laurant. It obtained several recognitions, such as Best Film and Best Director at the European Film Awards and at the César Awards.

The Shining (1980)

The Shining is a cult film released in 1980 in the United States and directed by Stanley Kubrick. Its protagonist (Jack Nicholson) is a young professor who accepts a temporary job in a remote hotel. But there he begins to suffer from personality disorders. Contrary to her current fame, she has not won major awards, despite having been nominated in three categories of the Oscars. Do not hesitate to see it if you like strong emotions. Or if you prefer the Platincasino games, enter their website to experience great emotions.

Fight Club (1999)

The cast of this popular film is made up of Edward Norton, Brad Pitt and Helena Bonham Carter as protagonists. It is directed by David Fincher. Norton is a common man in American society who, bored with his life, teams up with a soap salesman (Brad Pritt) to found a “fight club.” The triangle is completed with the female figure. Despite its low original success due to its excessive violence, it would later become a cult film with its distribution on DVD.

City of God (2002)

Action and drama mix in this Brazilian film. The directors are Kátia Lund and Fernando Meirelles. A story of daily wars between two inhabitants of the favelas of Rio de Janeiro. An original production with shots from several cameras made it the winner of the Best Editing at the Bafta Awards that year. It also won Best Foreign Language Film at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards.

conclusion

History is full of films that today seem to us great works of cinematography and that were not recognized at the time. Who doesn’t remember Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho? Well, not only did he not get an Oscar, he didn’t even have nominations.