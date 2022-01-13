Fitur Screen will celebrate its fourth edition next week

Spain Film Commission once again co-organizes, together with IFEMA- Feria de Madrid, this space for film tourism within the International Tourism Fair, which will take place from 19 to 23 this month of January. This year it will address various aspects of linking two powerful Spanish industries: tourism and audiovisual.

The Spanish audiovisual ecosystem live a moment of opportunities and challenges, which invites a shared reflection on the steps we must take if we aspire to be a preferred destination in the attraction, attention and management of productions in all its formats: cinema, series, documentaries, advertising, animation, videogames (eSports), special effects, virtual reality … We are talking about a global industry with high growth potential and a positive impact on economic activity, the business fabric, talent and culture, tourism and the positioning of the “SPAIN Brand” in the world.

It is not by chance that all countries, communities, cities and territories compete to be heard and chosen to host projects, investments and businesses related to this sector. The the irruption of platforms, digital transformation and the change in consumer habits, encouraged during the pandemic, are at the origin of a new way of understanding and living entertainment, which requires the generation of content in order to respond to the existing demand.

“Spain is recognized in this market and expectations are optimistic, provided we move in the right direction. It is fair to acknowledge the work being carried out by the State Government, through the competent Ministries and organizations such as ICEX and ICAA, which is materialized in the Plan Spain, the Audiovisual Hub of Europe ”, he assures Spain Film Commission start in a statement.

The note states that “we are speaking, for the first time, of a strategic political commitment, which is translated into concrete actions and a estimated budget of 1,600 million euros for its execution. As it cannot be otherwise, this initiative has the backing of public and private agents, who have collaborated in its design and are now called upon to play a leading role in its development ”.

During the days dedicated to professionals, on January 19, 20 and 21, Spain, Hub Audiovisual de Europa – Spain Audiovisual Hub, will have a leading role in the program, in which tourist experiences will be presented related to Spain Screen Grand Tour. The initiative offers the traveler the opportunity to discover towns and cities, coasts, mountains, deserts, historic centers, avant-garde architecture, traditions and much more through the locations of some of the most recognized series and films of recent years.

Spain Screen Grand Tour takes its name from the traveling movement on the rise among the European aristocracy since the seventeenth century, when young people traveled to different countries in Europe to train, collect both archaeological and artistic objects and come into contact with other languages ​​and cultures. A way of traveling that arrived in Spain already in the XIX century.

The conference program will include the delivery of the distinction of Honorary Ambassador of Spain Film Commission, who will join the large group of personalities who already have that title: Javier Aguirresarobe, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Emily Blunt and James Costos.

On Friday 21 the prize will be awarded Spain Film Commission for Best Production shot in Spain in 2021 that will be announced as the culmination of Fitur Screen.

Space Fitur Screen will be located in Hall 8 of Ifema, where in addition to developing the professional conferences, the partners of Spain Film Commission will have exhibition stands to publicize locations of their territories.

Spain Film Commission is a non-profit entity that represents 32 Film Commissions and Film Offices that cover the entire geography of the State.