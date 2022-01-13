Fitness: 4 EASY exercises that Sofía Vergara does to look spectacular at 50

Sofia Vergara She is one of the most beautiful celebrities Hollywood and it is about to turn 50 and it looks more spectacular than ever. Although Latin genetics have a lot to do with it, the actress also dedicates time from her day to day to exercise and stay healthy. That is why today we will tell you 5 easy exercises that Sofía Vergara does to look young and spectacular.

The sofia vergara exercises They were revealed by her personal trainer named Jennifer Yates, through an interview with an international media outlet, who assures that physical activity is just as important as rest.

Bike for 15 minutes

One of the exercises that Sofía Vergara does to have that great body is to use the stationary bike for 15 minutes, well this makes him firm the legs and increase the buttocks. This exercise is ideal for those who have knee problems or who cannot do high-impact activities.

walking with an incline

Sofía Vergara’s coach assures that the actress is a fan of running, however, there are times when the busy schedule does not allow it. That is why Sofía Vergara prefers to exercise on a treadmill, however, the key is that she has an iextremely high incline, because this shapes their legs, buttocks and abdomen.

Plank for abdominals

This exercise is ideal for those people who, like Sofía Vergara, do not have as much time in the day to exercise. It’s about a exercise called plank, which is ideal for define abs. You should only lean on your forearms and the tips of your feet; You must maintain a completely horizontal position. The best thing is that with 15 minutes daily that you do this exercise you will see impressive results.

Squats

If there is a fundamental exercise in the routine of Sofia Vergara are the squats, however, her trainer makes this a much easier activity, since she places a chair behind the actress and an elastic band on her legs so that the exercise is much easier for her and for avoid hurting your knees.

Sofía Vergara is an example that no matter how much time or energy you have to exercise, with these easy exercises you can look spectacular like the actress. So, without a doubt, it is an excellent time to start your exercise routine and look amazing.