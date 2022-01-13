FIFA does not count efforts to eradicate homophobic screaming, accuses De Luisa

The president of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), Yon de Luisa, regretted that FIFA does not value the measures that have been taken in his country so that fans do not emit a cry anymore to the rivals of his Selection that is considered homophobic.

“What we have demanded from the FIFA it is that they do not consider everything that is done to eradicate the homophobic scream. The campaigns, how the sponsors have joined, the support of the vast majority of the fans who have changed their behavior. All of this has not been considered in the sanctions, ”he told reporters.

FIFA fined in November at FMF with $ 108,860 and additionally punished the national team with two home games behind closed doors for the screams that were heard in matches of the qualifying rounds Qatar World Cup versus Canada and Honduras.

The FMF appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) to determine whether the punishment of the FIFA is correct and if El Tri will be able to play with fans in the stands in their next knockout matches at the Azteca stadium, against Costa Rica on January 30 and against Panama on February 2.

“Our lawyers told us that the TAS decision will take eight to 10 months, but they can come different actions before definition. We will see what we have for the next few days to know what will happen both on January 30 and February 2 ”, he added.

He announced that the Federation will strengthen its measures to end the discrimination in Mexican soccer stadiums and one of them is that the fans who come to the stands have a credential so that it is easier to identify them.

“We have two clear objectives. The first is sports, keep adding to sort out as soon as possible to Qatar World Cup. And secondly, it is to end discriminatory acts, we have made it known to FIFA and the CAS. For us, having the fans in the stadium will always be fundamental ”, he concluded.

With information from EFE