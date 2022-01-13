Few are aware that Kate Winslet has changed the rules of Hollywood forever.

Kate Winslet he knows very well the fixation that the industry and the culture that surrounds him has on the superficial perfection of feminine beauty. And also of the cruelty that lies in it. She lived it in her own flesh as a child, then as a teenager and as an Oscar-winning star for Titanics. But 2021 was the year that stood up more than ever to that Hollywood that blurs wrinkles, cuts extra kilos and covers imperfections that are nothing more than the mirror of life itself. That Hollywood that promotes unrealistic beauty standards resulting in unattainable stereotypes.

At 46, she single-handedly changed the rules forever.

Kate Winslet from ‘Mare of Easttown’ at the 73rd Paramount+ Emmy Awards. (Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)

Like other actresses like Salma Hayek or Carrie-Anne Moss, she knows the cruelty that coexists in the superficiality related to the world of cinema. From the industry itself to the impact of fame as a figure exposed to tabloids and magazine covers, and even in the expectations of a public accustomed to consuming the unreal perfection that Hollywood promotes. She lived it in her own flesh when as a child she dreamed of being an actress but the magazines did not appear illustrated with bodies like hers. She herself recognized the magazine Vanity Fair in 2008 having suffered bullying at school. She said that the children laughed at her for wanting to be an actress when she had more kilos than the rest and they even locked her in a closet. She dreamed of being an actress but “I didn’t see fat famous starsAnd that’s why I didn’t think I’d get it.

Then, at age 14, she was told by her own drama teacher that she would do well in her career as long as she settled for roles in “fat girl” (The Guardian). And when he finally achieved worldwide recognition with titanica He discovered that beyond his work in the blockbuster production, the world was still talking about his physical appearance. “In my 20s, people talked a lot about my weight. And they called me to comment on my own physique” said to The Guardian in 2021 pointing out the “shocking, critical and cruel that tabloid journalists were towards me”. For her it was so disturbing that “damaged his self-esteem making her feel very alone, and she even considered whether to try her luck in Hollywood or not for fear that the scrutiny would be even worse.

Her mind changed when she had her first daughter, Mia, at age 25, turning her attention to her family, work and herself, away from the more superficial exposure of the business around her. In this way he gave us performances as natural and authentic as the ones we saw in The reader, Revolutionary Road or the miniseries Mildred Pierce. In this way, she created a varied filmography, giving the final blow to that industry that imposes so much perfection that she was singled out at different stages of her life in 2021.

Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown (Photo: HBO Spain)

And he did it in different ways through one of the best miniseries of the year, Mare of Easttown. On the one hand, when he immediately put the brakes on discovering that they were going to use his figure to perpetuate the image of unreal perfection that affected his life so much in the past. First, by denying director Craig Zobel to cut a shot where it looked “a little belly” hers in a sex scene with Guy Pearce. “Don’t you dare!” told her when the director suggested the retouch, as she herself told New York Times. And second, by returning two promotional posters for the series to the marketing department because their wrinkles had been erased. She herself shared with the world that they insisted that she couldn’t do it, but that she told them “Guys, I know how many wrinkles I have next to my eye, please put them back.”

But in addition to putting her own brake so that the naturalness that she wanted to transmit to the world would be respected, what really made Kate Winslet change the rules of Hollywood was her own work in Mare of Easttown.

The actress and mother of three children gave herself body and soul to the role of the most imperfect police detective in the series. She herself wanted Mare to be authentic and natural, for us to see her rough edges in order to understand her and find points of contact with her. He increased muscle mass in his thighs using a stationary bicycle, exposed his wrinkles, sun spots and naturalness to the maximum, undressing emotions through a character who exposed his problems and feelings without melodrama, but with pain, rage and loneliness in the look, their way of speaking, walking and communicating with the world.

Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown (Photo: HBO Spain)

Thanks to your work, Mare of Easttown was crowned one of the best limited series of 2021 and showed Hollywood a lesson that has made the industry take note. Because the public appreciated that naturalness that did not force fictitious prototypes for a 46-year-old woman; connecting with Mare Sheehan beyond the self-improvement story and the thriller tone of the plot. That connection between character and audience was thanks to Kate Winslet and her commitment to realistically portray a woman who lives in mourning for a son, with his own traumas, passions and motivations to move forward, without sweetening by removing wrinkles, getting touch-ups or polishing features to meet industry standards.

And by her own desire, with that motivation for her own authenticity and that of her character, Kate Winslet captivated the public and gave HBO a success, showing Hollywood that the public appreciates and seeks roles like this, which they can believe in and identify with. .

Kate Winslet was never an actress of half measures and with Mare of Easttown made it clear that it does not intend to promote the same stereotypes that marked it in the past, but quite the opposite. And behind her, little by little, it seems that Hollywood has been taking note, as is the case with And just like that… where three of the protagonists of Sex in New York they jump in time to dress the classic characters as reality, now as 55-year-old women, with the successful radical uncovering of gray hair and wrinkles. While Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore swept Instagram sharing an image together with a washed face. It only remains to be hoped then that in 2022 Hollywood continues to take note of the teacher Kate Winslet.

