How difficult it has been to choose between all the characters of Family Guy to make this list! The series created by Seth MacFarlane is one of the craziest animated television fictions for adults to date, and each and every one of its protagonists has offered us unforgettable moments. Of course, I think that if we talk about the best characters of Family Guy there are some that in no way can stop appearing in this article.

Family Guy Characters

Over the years we were able to witness the appearance of dozens of celebrities among the Cast of Family Guy. We talk about interpreters like Mila Kunis, Seth Green, drew Barrymore, Adam West or his own Seth MacFarlane.

It is for this reason that, in addition to talking about the main characters of Family Guy and of those that we like the most, we also want to talk about those responsible who lent their voices in Family Guy to endow their characters with the enormous charisma they boast of.

The main characters of Family Guy

Let’s talk about those great protagonists of Family Guy with names and surnames that have made us spend so many good times.

peter griffin

We could say that in Family Guy Peter He is the main character of the story. Coming from an Irish family, Justin Peter Löwenbräu Griffin suffers from a notable mental retardation, which has not prevented him from starting a family with whom he lives in the town of Quahog (Rhode Island).

Own Seth MacFarlane He is the one who puts his voice to Peter Griffin in the original version of the series.

Lois griffin

we all know Lois in Family Guy like the woman of Peter and mother of Meg, Chris Y Stewei. However, over the seasons, this has become one of the characters of Family Guy that more good moments has given us.

Daughter of millionaire parents, Lois Patrice Griffin he was raised alongside his sister Carol. In his youth he met Peter and began a relationship with him that was never approved by his father Carter.

Alex Borstein She has been in charge of lending her voice to this character from Family Guy.

meg griffin

Meg is the eldest daughter of the Griffin Family. Since the beginning of the series, she has become the main target of all the abuse in the house, especially by her father Peter. However, what is clear is that Meg, Family Guy it would not be the same.

Oh yeah! Thanks to Meg we were able to have Mila Kunis in Family Guy, Well, the actress has been voicing this character for years.

Chris Griffin

Considered by many to be the son of Family Guy with fewer lights Chris Griffin He is the middle of the three brothers. This character of Family Guy he is overweight, just like his father. However, despite being quite bulky, he seems like a very sensitive boy… or maybe it’s just that he’s just too stupid.

The actor Seth Green He is the one who voices Chris Griffin in the original version of the series.

Stewie Griffin

In Family Guy stewie He is the youngest son of the Griffin family. Although a priori many can consider him innocent baby of Family Guy, in fact Stewie is much more than that. And it is that although at the beginning of the series this character did not have much relevance, throughout the seasons he has become one of the great protagonists of it thanks to his great intelligence and his deep perversity. In fact, the magazine Wizard he went on to position him at number 95 on his list of the greatest villains of all time.

brian griffin

brian griffin (also know as the dog of Family Guy) could be considered, along with Stewie, as the most intelligent character in the series. Just like Lisa in The Simpson, in Family Guy Brian he’s the voice of reason, though that doesn’t mean he always makes the right decisions.

This Labrador retriever and pet of the Griffins is Peter’s best friend and Stewie’s great ally, being the only one in the family who seems to understand him.

Like Peter, in the original version of Family Guy Brian Is interpreted by Seth MacFarlane.

The best supporting characters of Family Guy

The secondary characters of Family Guy have been the great promoters of some of the best gag of the series. These are our favorites.

Glenn Quagmir

In Family Guy Quagmire He is a real sex addict. In this case we are talking about one of Peter’s neighbors and best friends, easily recognizable for his hypersexuality and for being extremely promiscuous.

Quagmire works as an air pilot in transnational, although before that he was an ensign in the navy.

Again, in the original version of Family Guy, Quagmire Is interpreted by Seth MacFarlane.

cleveland brown

Once again we find ourselves before one of Peter Griffin’s neighbors and best friends. cleveland brown He represents the stereotype of the African-American man in the eyes of the United States, which is why he continues to be the protagonist of many racial jokes.

After being absent in the seventh season of Family Guy, Cleveland starred in his own television series, titled The Cleveland Show. However, for a time he continued to appear occasionally in the series until he returned permanently from Season 12.

In the original version of Family Guy cleveland has been interpreted by Arif Zahir and by mike henry.

Joe Swanson

In Family Guy joe he is the butt of all paralytic-related jokes. We are talking about another of Peter Griffin’s neighbors and great friends, and despite being a paraplegic, he is a police officer in the city of Quahog.

is the actor Patrick Warburton who lends his voice to Joe Swanson in Family Guy.

Mayor Adam West

The Mayor Adam West is the mayor of the city of Quahog. Without a doubt, we are facing one of the most eccentric and fun characters in the series. The most curious thing is that it is a caricature of the homonymous actor Adam West, who also lends voice to the character.

Herbert

In Family Guy Herbert He is one of those characters capable of making us laugh and, at the same time, making us shudder. And is that John Herbert is an old pedophile who lives on Spooner Street with his old dog Jesse, and gets easily excited every time he has contact with Chris, the son of Peter Griffin.

In Family Guy, Hebert is played by mike henry.

Opie

Despite not being one of the main characters of Family Guy, Opi He is able to make us laugh out loud every time he appears on the scene. In this case we are talking about a former co-worker of Peter Griffin who stands out for suffering from a notable mental retardation. Despite this, the character has been named employee of the month on more than twenty occasions.

is the actor Mark Hentemann who lends his voice to opi in Family Guy.

console

In Family Guy console he is also an easy target for xenophobic jokes. In this case we are talking about a Mexican immigrant who is dedicated to cleaning the houses of the inhabitants of Quahog. However, you do things her way and she’s stubborn as a mule. Although this has not prevented him from being part of some of the best gag of Family Guy.

Again, in Family Guy console is played by Mike Henry, who, as you may have seen, lends voice to several characters from Family Guy.

What do you think of our list of the best characters in Family Guy? We are completely sure that you can think of some more. And it is that, in this case, we are talking about a series in which its characters are everything.