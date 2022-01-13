If by mistake you deleted any conversation from messenger and you want get it back, we tell you how to achieve it. Either because you had important information or simply to re-read what someone sent you, any reason is valid.

The first thing you should know is that it only applies to devices with an operating system Android and you need the help of a third-party app called ‘It’s File Manager’, available in the Google Play Store for free. We tell you the steps you must follow.

Facebook Messenger, so you can recover deleted chats. Photo: Pixabay



How to recover messenger chats

File Manager is a local file manager, which has the ability to analyze storage to clean heavy or useless files. In the same way, add a function so that you can recover the deleted chays from the Facebook messaging service.

The next step after having installed the application is to open it and grant it the necessary permissions so that it can work, then look within the options for the one that says’ Storage or MicroSD Card ‘and click on the’ Android ‘section and then’ Data ‘.

A list with several files that are “hidden” within your device will automatically be displayed, look for the folder called ‘com.facebook.orca’, click to open a new tab where you must enter the ‘Caché’ folder, finally Click on the ‘fb_temp’ option.

Ready, from now on, all chats that are deleted by mistake or intentionally will be automatically stored in the ‘fb_temp’ folder, so you can recover them whenever you want.

It is important to mention that it depends on where you have the application saved, in the MicroSD or in the internal storage, it will be the route you must follow to recover the deleted chats.

In the same way, there is the possibility that to analyze a specific folder it asks you as a requirement to be a ‘root’ user, that is, to have the phone unlocked through another third-party app, to have access to more advanced settings of the phone.

