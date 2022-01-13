Exercise and a healthy diet, the key to losing the Christmas pounds

The researcher at the Center for Biomedical Research of the University of Granada, Jos Manuel Romero Mrquez, offers advice to lose the kilos gained during Christmas. He recommends resuming exercise and healthy eating, based, above all, on fruits and vegetables. Remember, also, to avoid the so-called “miracle diets”.

Along with exercise, Romero Mrquez considers it essential to introduce fruits and vegetables, along with other fresh foods such as meat or fish, or legumes or tofu in the case of vegetarians. “We have to focus, above all, on normalizing our diet with respect to what we have carried out at parties”, details the researcher of the UGR.

The nutrition expert warns about the counterproductive effects of the ‘miracle diets’ that some people choose to lose weight. Its restrictive characteristics – the objective is massive and short-term weight loss – do not provide effective results. In addition, they are usually carried out without nutritional education, “which can cause added anxiety and lead those who practice them to the ‘rebound effect’, returning to compulsive or uncontrolled eating,” explains Jos Manuel Romero.

To receive the most appropriate advice, the best option is to put yourself in the hands of professional nutritionists, who will always opt for accurate nutritional education, accompany people in the process they need and provide the appropriate tools.