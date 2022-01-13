Everything we know about Cyrano, the musical starring Peter Dinklage

2021 certainly hasn’t been short of musicals featuring Jon M. Chu’s In The Heights, Stephen Chbosky’s Dear Evan Hansen, Leos Carax’s Annette, Lin Manuel-Miranda’s Tick Tick Boom, and of course Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. The year will conclude with acclaimed director Joe Wright’s version of the Hollywood musical with Cyrano, starring Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage.

Wright has directed a wide range of films, from the adaptation of classic literary works such as Pride and Prejudice and Anna Karenina, prestigious Oscar winners such as Atonement and Darkest Hour, one that pleases the crowd in the form of The Soloist and the thriller. The Woman In The Window. He also directed the acclaimed episode “Nosedive” from the third season of Black Mirror. With Cyrano, Wright will try to remember the MGM musical classics of yesteryear.

When is Cyrano released?

After initially scheduling for a limited premiere on Christmas Day before moving on to New Year’s Eve, Cyrano will now have a week-long qualifying performance for the Oscars in Los Angeles on December 17. The film will have a limited release on January 22, 2022 before expanding to other countries in the coming weeks.

Is there a trailer for Cyrano?

For those who haven’t seen it yet, here’s the first official trailer for Cyrano. The trailer gives us a good idea of ​​the film’s magnificent set design and musical numbers, while also allowing us to learn the classic story of Cyrano de Bergerac. The trailer is set in one of the original songs from the film, “Someone To Say”, written by members of the band The National.

What are the songs on Cyrano’s soundtrack?

Cyrano’s soundtrack features vocal performances from the cast of Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Glen Hansard with music by the London Contemporary Orchestra and renowned pianist Víkingur Ólafsson. You can listen to the first song released from the soundtrack, “Someone to Say” below:

You can also see Dinklage perform another song from the soundtrack, “Your Name,” alongside Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner in a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

What is Cyrano about?

Cyrano is an adaptation of the stage musical of the same name written by Erica Schmidt (Dinklage’s wife), which in turn is based on the 1897 classic by Edmond Rostand. The story follows the headline Cyrano de Bergerac, a talented writer and poet who expresses self-doubt due to his physical appearance. Cyrano is madly in love with his friend Roxanne, but unfortunately for the poet, she is in love with Christian, a handsome young soldier who looks good but has little confidence in his words.

Cyrano and Christian soon come to an agreement, Cyrano will write love letters and poems to Roxanne for Jack. Combining Cyrano’s words with Jack’s stares as they help each other overcome their own insecurities about themselves.

The movie clearly has the classic romantic story to make a musical that will likely go back to the golden age of MGM musical blockbusters. While this isn’t the first time this story has been told on screen, the musical setting will likely help the movie stand out.

Who makes up the cast of Cyrano?

Dinklage stars in the title role of Cyrano de Bergerac, a role that originated in the off-Broadway musical production written by Schmidt. Dinklage has quite a pedigree and has appeared in countless popular movies and television shows. His most famous role is arguably that of Tyrion Lannister on the popular HBO series Game of Thrones, a role that earned him 4 Emmys. He also appeared in the superhero blockbusters Avenger: Infinity War, where he played Eitri and X-Men: Days Of Future Past, where he played Dr. Boliver Trask.

Dinklage has also brought his vocal talents to animated films such as The Croods: A New Age, The Angry Birds Movie, as well as their respective sequel, and Ice Age: Continental Drift. Following Cyrano, the actor will go on to star in the remake of The Toxic Avenger on Legendary with director Macon Blair and the comedy Brothers, where he will star alongside Josh Brolin, Glenn Close and Palm Springs director’s Internet boyfriend Brendan Fraser. , Max Barbacow.

Haley Bennett has the role of Roxanne, which also originated in the off-Broadway production starring Dinklage. Bennett has been on the cusp of stardom for quite some time having appeared in Antoine Fuqua’s big-budget remake of The Magnificent Seven alongside bigwigs Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt and Ethan Hawke. He also had a major role in Tate Taylor’s big screen adaptation of The Girl On The Train, where he starred alongside Emily Blunt, Rebecca Ferguson, Luke Evans, and Justin Theroux.

Next up for Bennett is the highly anticipated film adaptation of Eli Roth’s Borderlands video game series, where he will join Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jack Black.

Kelvin Harrison Jr will play Christian, who, unlike Dinklage and Bennett, was not part of the off-Broadway production. Harrison has become a huge rising star in Hollywood after starring in indie hits like Julius Avery’s Luce, where she starred against Octavia Spencer and Naomi Watts. He also had a major role in the Trey Edward Shults family drama Waves, which also starred Sterling K. Brown, Taylor Russell, Renee Ellis Goldsberry, and Lucas Hedges.

Next up for Harrison are his two biggest projects to date, joining Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis movie alongside Tom Hanks and Austin Butler. He has also embarked on Disney’s Oscar winner Barry Jenkins’ prequel to the Lion King, where he will voice Scar alongside Aaron Pierre’s Mufasa.

The rest of Cyrano’s cast includes Ben Mendelsohn as De Guiche, Bashir Salahuddin as Le Bret, and Ray Strachan as La Rae.

When and where was Cyrano filmed?

Unlike some of the other films, Cyrano’s premiere was not affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The musical was announced in August 2020 and soon went into production two months later, in October. Filming took place in Sicily, Italy, under strict Covid protocols. Wright revealed to Vanity Fair that all of the singing in the film was done live, which has become a trend in many recent musical films.

What’s Next for Joe Wright?

Wright usually always has something to do, in fact, Cyrano is his second film of 2021. Wright’s next drama is Stoner, starring Academy Award winner Casey Affleck in the title role with Jason Blum producing. There’s also In The Garden Of Beasts, an adaptation of Erik Larson’s best-selling non-fiction novel with two-time Academy Award winner Tom Hanks starring in the title role of William Dodd. @worldly