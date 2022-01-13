Emma Watson reveals the perfect skincare routine for porcelain skin at 30

Emma Watson It is from the most beautiful actresses and is that the 31-year-old girl has become an icon of beauty. Through an interview with Into The Gloss, the protagonist of Harry Potter revealed his Skincare routine to show off a porcelain skin.

Curiosity for the world of beauty came to Emma Watson when I filmed Harry Potter, because the actress ensures that he was always interested in what the movie makeup worked in his bags. However, now it is more interested in the skin care.

How does Emma Watson take care of her skin?

night cleaning

Emma Watson stated that he always washes his face at night, no matter how late he gets home or how tired he is. The actress ensures that this is a step that did not do frequently, however, now it has become a habit in order to take care of your skin.

Emma Watson uses products without alcohol

The actress who gave Hermione’s life confessed that his skin type is dry, so it is usually dehydrated with most products, as they have alcohol. Emma Watson opts for using tonics and natural moisturizers who do not have alcohol not to feel the famous cardboard skin.

Photo: Instagram @emmawatson

Emma Watson exfoliates her skin once a week

A fundamental step in the Skincare routine of Emma Watson is exfoliation, because it remues dead cells and impurities. However, this only does it once a week in order to avoid irritating the face.

Hydrating creams

If Emma Watson is aware of something, it is that her skin is the best reference for knowing which moisturizer to use, which is why the actress usually changes products from time to time and depending on the needs of her face.

Photo: Instagram @emmawatson

Emma Watson is one of the most beautiful celebrities and now we know the reason, because he takes care of his skin so much that it is undoubtedly spectacular with or without makeup.