Emma Watson and Tom Felton think about their ‘shippeo’ on the internet

Since the ‘Harry Potter’ saga came to an end more than a decade ago, one of the social issues that has brought the most tail is the relationship that has continued to bind Emma Watson and Tom Felton. Those who played Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy have not hidden and have always championed an intimate and close relationship that, on more than one occasion, has been confused with something else. A rumor that Watson herself fueled when during the recent ‘Return to Hogwarts’ meeting she acknowledged that she was caught by her partner while they were filming the saga of the teenage wizard. This is how she told it herself naturally:

“I went into the room where we gave private classes. Our assignment was to draw what we thought God was like, and Tom had drawn a girl with an upside-down cap on a scooter. And I don’t know how to put it, I just fell in love with him […] I used to go every day and look up his number on the record sheet. He was number seven, and if his name was there (and it was his turn to record with me), it was a very exciting day. He was three years older than me, so he told me: ‘You are like my little sister.’

As expected, the internet exploded after these statements and scratched something else to find out how far this link went.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Nothing has ever happened between the two … so far

And, although what they both experienced was classified by Daniel Radcliffe himself as “a schoolyard love”, the truth is that it only stayed there. Since, according to these, nothing else ever happened. Now, after this barrage of interest and ‘shipping’ that brings them back together, Watson has told the British edition of Vogue magazine what they both think about the world wanting them together:

“The truth is that we talk almost every week and we think this is all very sweet.”

Sweet? Just sweet? Be that as it may, it is worth noting that the interpreter has maintained a hermetic relationship with Leo Robinton since 2019, a businessman about whom little or almost nothing is known. One of the facts that we learned at the time is that he worked in a company specializing in cannabis, a legal substance in several states in the US. We, the ‘Harry Potter’ fandom, will continue to dream of this link which, for now, is ‘candy’.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io