Don’t raise your head, obey!

This is a space for free and independent expression that exclusively reflects the views of the authors and does not compromise the thought or opinion of Las2Orillas.

The movie Don’t look up (2021) or Don’t look up, by Adam McKay, with Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill, under the pretext of defending science, is revealed as a blatant, mischievous appeal to the science of Yankee ultra-imperialism (conceived as religion or belief) according to the ideology of Puritanism and its essential abyss, based on “Yankee exceptionalism”, inseparable from Manifest Destiny (1845) (1), according to which the United States (not ‘America’) have been chosen by ‘divine providence’ to expand from the Atlantic to the Pacific, which would allow them to maintain relative tranquility / security in the face of an eventual aggression of Europe sheltered behind the ‘holy alliance’, a kind of UN of the monarchies of Russia, Austria and Prussia that after the defeat of Napoleon, c. 1815 adopted a status quo totalitarianism with the purpose of preventing the emergence or propagation of revolutionary or secular movements. Before going with the analysis, it is clarified: Yankee ultra-imperialism is not and has never been homogeneous, having two dominant versions: the globalist, relative to the great patio, and the continentalist, applicable to the backyard.

The first, version of the lebensraum or ‘living space’ (2) without Nazi limits, in the manner of a base Alexander the Great and who could be related to the Democratic Party; the second, an accommodative version to convert, not magically but mafiously, a country into a continent, from the Monroe Doctrine (1823) or “America for the Americans” (3), linked, by extrapolation, to the Republican Party, the same as the bandit Richard Nixon, for (lousy) example. This is land; that is heaven and both form a dialectic of Yankee domination, inseparable one from the other. And since we are talking about heaven, we must start with the title: Don’t look up. Now, it is evident that this title refers to an internal division (to a convenient polarization, if you will, since it allows it to be applied, also inside; remember Carlos Fuentes: “The US is Dr. Jeckyll at home and Mr. Hyde outside ”), Expanded in a farce or tragedy mode to the planet, between continentalist and globalist ultra-imperialism.

A) Yes, Don’t look upliterally, in its irony, it means “don’t look at the continent or, in other words, at ultra-imperialism style cowboy”(Name, curious, of one of the characters of Full Metal Jacket, one of the quintessential anti-war films, along with that masterpiece that is Paths of Glory, also antimilitarist, both by Stanley Kubrick) (4): that is to say, do not look at the Yankee misery, with its decadent, destroyed, caricaturally / parodic anti-scientific, anti-ideological, uncritical daily routine. The film is, therefore, a pamphlet, rather than a dilemma or an ambiguity, in favor of the version of globalist ultra-imperialism, so that “don’t look up” means: look, yes, and have unfounded faith in the Scientific version of Yankee globalist ultra-imperialism.

It is a film in which science is religion, to take up the religious version of science, from the late nineteenth century, so brilliantly satirized by Machado de Assis in his story The alienist. The story of Dr. Simão Bracamarte, who at the age of 40 married Mrs. Evarista Da Costa y Mascarenhas, a 25-year-old lady, the widow of a municipal judge, neither pretty nor friendly but who, by contrast, was apt to bear strong children, healthy and intelligent: it was not like that. If, in addition, she was ugly, he not only did not feel hurt, but he “thanked God” since he did not run the risk of delaying the interests of science by preferring to contemplate the consort. As Evarista did not give him robust or weak children, Dr. Bracamarte immersed himself entirely in the study and practice of medicine, of brain pathology, and made in Rua Nova, Itaguaí, a house of orates. (5)

One of the evidences of what we say can be verified at the moment in which Dr. Randall Mindy, characterized by DiCaprio, meets the president of the USA and abuses, Janie Orlean, played by Meryl Streep. If you look closely, she is holding a notebook of a supposed scientist that he is supposed to be. That notebook of a ‘man of science’ is, in an ambiguous way, presented as a bible. The scene does not allow to see clearly if it is a notebook or a bible and that ambiguity exists to be really ambiguous; so that science is conceived as a bible, that is, as a religion.

Which goes without mentioning the film’s Yankee arrogance and for presenting, as already said, the United States as the center of the world (yes, it is their science; perhaps, will it be ours?): The film, in In reality, it shows the total decline of Yankee ultra-imperialism, for two reasons: 1. Because globalist ultra-imperialism, embodying such science, is in a fratricidal struggle against continentalist ultra-imperialism, conceived as anti-scientific or denial: this, within the same film. 2. Because it is a pamphlet appeal for us, the slaves of the USA, to have faith in them again or, otherwise, the world will be destroyed, in six months: which, in itself, implies a permanent and infinite, although finite, it threatens the world.

Another interesting aspect that can be seen from the film is: what they call “science in the Yankee pandemic we are in” is their science, in such a way that today, by believing in that science, we are “looking at the sky” , that is to say, there it is valid to “look up”. By this, of course, we do not mean that we should be with ultra-continentalist imperialism. On the contrary, we want to say: their fratricidal struggle does not interest us at all and our science is science against continentalist and globalist ultra-imperialism: in their order, against that of the backyard and against that of the great courtyard. It is science in defense of the entire world, implacably destroyed by the two religious versions of ultra-imperialism Zionist / gringo, turned (and devoted) against the sovereignty of the peoples. Hence what has been said: it is not a matter of someone raising their head or looking up at the sky, but bending it down, but not at the Earth, but submitting and obeying: without question, at the risk of that FB or the FBI falls to him, they kill him or the world disappears in no time.

Notes and Bibliography

(1) Remember here that Manifest Destiny, New DealThe Marshall Plan, the militaristic outpost of Eisenhower and Kennedy, are all symptoms of an imperialist vocation, with the appearance of equality and paranoia, because of a supposed invading communism.

(2) Lebensraum: ‘Vital space’ of a state, essential to be able to exist; his theory preaches that, if the state does not possess it, it is assisted by the right to extend its physical / cultural / commercial and political influence.

(3) Monroe Doctrine: although it is supposedly the principle of gringo foreign policy to prevent eventual European interference in the internal affairs of the American hemisphere, it is totally Yankee.

(4) In their order, not chronological, The metal jacket (1987) and Paths of Glory (1957), films focused on war, violence, death, with an evident anti-war and anti-militarist treatment and about chaos.

(5) MACHADO DE ASSIS, Joaquim Maria. Or alienist or The alienist. Frailejón editores, nd In this edition, with an unreliable translation by Elkin Obregón, ‘Bacamarte’ appears instead of Bracamarte, as it is actually the surname of the founder of the Green House (Vargas Llosa dixit) of madness.

______________

* (Bogotá, Colombia, 1957) Father of Santiago & Valentina. Writer, journalist, literary, film and jazz critic, professor, lecturer, copyeditor, translator and, above all, reader. Collaborator of The Magazine from EE, 2012, and columnist, 23 / Mar / 2018. Your book Eight minutes and other stories, Collection 50 Contemporary Colombian Short Story Books, was launched at XXX FILBO (Pijao, 2017). Honorable Mention for Martin Luther King: Every personal / inner change makes the world progress, in the XV Prize Int. of Essay Thinking a Contracorriente, Havana, Cuba (2018). Seven Essays on Imperialisms – Literature and Biopolitics, co-authored with Luís E. Soares, was published by UFES, Vitória (Edufes, 2020). The book The (counter) colonial status of Humanity, product of III Congress Int. Literature and Revolution was released by UFES on Feb / 20/2021. Author, translator and co-author, with Luis E. Soares, in the Rebelión portal. E-mail: [email protected]

** (Rio Pomba, MG, Brazil, 1966) Post-doctorate in Comparative Literature (UFMG), since 2004 he is professor (Associate II, today) of Theory of Literature and Literatures in Portuguese Language, at the Federal University of Espírito Santo ( UFES). Poet, writer, essayist. Research group leader Literature, Cultural Industry and Critical Literacy Y Literature, Idea of ​​Communism and Kynism. Author of José Lezama Lima: Anachronism, leprosy, baroque and utopia (2008, Edufes); The gospel according to Satan (2008, The dog and the frog), America Latina, Literature and politics (2012, Edufes); The society of integrated control: Franz Kafka and Guimarães Rosa (2014, Edufes). In February 2020 the book was published Seven Essays on Imperialisms – Literature and Biopolitics (Edufes), co-written with his friend / colleague and Colombian namesake Luis Carlos Muñoz Sarmiento. E-mail: [email protected]