‘Don’t look up’, the satirical tape that reflects on the present

The film by Adam McKay and David Sitora encourages us to see the American reality through sarcastic comedy, but without ignoring its message against the indifference of governments and societies to disasters that hit the planet

Featuring a star-studded cast, the new film from director Adam McKay and screenwriter David Sitora, Don’t look up (Don’t look up, 2021) swept the viewers of the streaming platform Netflix, where currently

–And exclusively– remains available. His touches of humor, satire and sarcasm make for an innovative comedy and have given a buzz to an audience divided by the topics he addresses.

Don’t look up It has received various recognitions, such as the award for Best Screenplay at the Detroit Film Critics Society Awards (2021), Best Soundtrack for Nicholas Britell at the Hollywood Music In Media Awards (2021), Best Film of the Year at the New York Film Critics , Online (2021), and has been nominated for flagship awards for Best Performance by a Cast in a Movie (Screen Actors Guild Awards, 2022), Best Musical Comedy, Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical or Comedy (Jennifer Lawrence) , Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical or Comedy (Jennifer Lawrence) and Best Screenplay (Adam McKay) at the Golden Globes (2022).

When we start to watch the tape, we realize that something is not right. The story of how an asteroid is about to crash into Earth and cause the loss of millions of lives quickly turns into a comical setting in which satire and loose approach to topics such as climate change, pandemic, algorithms in social networks and the consumption of globalized information, they become the axes of the characters’ behaviors.

Accomplished actors such as Meryl Streep (President Orlean), Leonardo DiCaprio (Dr. Randall Mindy), Jennifer Lawrence (Kate Dibiasky), Cate Blanchett (Brie Evantee), Tyler Perry (Jack Bremmer), and Rob Morgan (Dr. Teddy Oglethorpe) are they materialize on screen as an alter ego that challenges their many other roles.

Other novel actors such as Timothée Chalamet (Yule), Ariana Grande (Riley Bina), and Melanie Lynskey (June Mindy) give their contributions of humor, depth or appearances that leave an important memory during the film.

To be a little more realistic about the arrival of an asteroid – if possible – to the planet, Amy Mainzer, an astronomer at NASA, was part of the production team as a consultant, which led to a greater sense of real urgency in Lawrence and DiCaprio’s presentation during the tape.

The imminent disaster has been interpreted by spectators as an analogy to climate change, a possible war or a precaution against the use of nuclear materials in different latitudes of the planet.

But just as conspiracy theories around these issues still remain, Don’t look up plays with the sensationalism and indifference of the population that begins to ignore the messages of the characters and their attempts to make them understood. Being ignored, the scientists take the situation in their hands and head towards the office of President Orlean (Meryl Streep), whose position is indifferent, a bit serious, but much closer to someone who really is not qualified to govern. Before this comes his servile son and chief of staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), who operates within a character with a lousy attitude, who often plays jokes at the expense of the character Lawrence while trying to explain that the asteroid will reach Earth. in less than 6 months.

The difficulty of creating an attractive campaign for a generation that lives “obsessed” with social networks and technology is one of the humorous points of the film, at the same time that it is shown as an open criticism of the consumerist position, but carefree, that humanity has adopted –mainly in the West– in recent years.

Once the scientists arrive at the broadcast of ‘The Daily Rip’, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry), which emphasizes the representation of the distracting power that television shows possess in the In real life, there is a call for attention to the little importance of the contents that, many times, end up being overshadowed by irrelevant information or entertainment.

However not all is lost in the universe of Don’t look up, McKay’s brilliance in presenting the need for truthful communication in the era of fake news works by showing the reality that we live in a crude way and without asking for forgiveness.

The indifference of the government, as well as the pedestal that has taken the “economic inconvenience” of the news are a reflection of the difficulties that threaten the importance of “the world is going to end.”

Sarcasm may be the transport, but the familiarity of the situations only makes it possible to see more clearly what could happen in real life.

Like black comedy Don’t look up It gains ground detailing the hilarity of our condition, but it transcends to be a film that could well be used as a reference for the era of coronavirus, fake news, the pro and anti-vaccination campaign and the irremediable fall in front of social networks in the world.

In times when a simple tweet can change the course of events or create a stir, McKay delivers a funny – and to some degree, worrying – X-ray of what it means to live in the present.