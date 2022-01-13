“Don’t Look Up” Becomes Second Most Viewed Netflix Movie
It’s official, the movie Don’t look up managed to reach the second position in the list of the most viewed in Netflix. At the moment it adds the not negligible amount of 58.2 million hours watched worldwide during the week of January 2 to 9. That figure is added to the 321,520,000 total hours of viewing since it debuted online on December 24. This means that it exceeded Bird Box in the list of the most popular movies in Netflix.
The director of this feature film (Adam McKay), posted on Twitter that he was “frankly dumbfounded” by the number of views the film was receiving. The American filmmaker wrote and directed this proposal that works as an analogy of climate change in our current context, in which everyone knows that it exists and what the consequences will be, but nobody pays enough attention to what is happening.
These are the hours seen for the ten most popular movies on the platform:
Red alert 364.02 million
Don’t look up 321.52 million
Bird Box: blind 282.02 million
Rescue mission 231.34 million
the Irish 214.57 million
The kissing booth 2 209.25 million
Unforgivable 208.22 million
Squad 6 205.47 million
Spenser Confidential 197.32 million
Enola Holmes 189.9 million
Don’t look up and a cast of stars
The new film of McKay It premiered on December 5 on the big screen and arrived on the digital market on December 24. In a few days it is already positioned among the two most viewed film productions and could be very close to surpassing the first place on this list, occupied by the film Red alert with 364,020,000 hours of viewing. In Latin America, it was also among the most viewed in recent weeks.
