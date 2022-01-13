Don’t look up | Accent

Don’t look up scene.

Original title: Don’t Look Up. Year: 2021. Genre: Comedy. Country: USA. Direction: Adam McKay. Screenplay: Adam McKay. Story: Adam McKay, David Sirota. Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill. Duration: 2 hours 28 minutes

There is no doubt that “Don’t look up” (Don’t Look Up), the new audience hit on the Netflix platform, is one of the most talked about movies at the moment.

It is true, the film leaves no one indifferent. Many recommend it as a clever political satire on the postmodernist frivolity of the media and the rulers, referring to the current society in which we live.

Others call it a humorless cinematographic phenomenon whose intentions do not go beyond the ridiculousness that can be added to a story that does not transcend its plot perspective.

Both directions may be right. However, the focus of interest of the film is that it is talked about, establishing a hypothetical story that serves as the basis for tanning a series of ideas that have already been debated in many social forums.

“Don’t Look Up” begins his speech when Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy graduate student, and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make a discovery that implies the disappearance of the human race due to a huge comet is on a direct collision course with Earth.

His warning forces them to go on a media tour through the broadcast of `The Daily Rip´, an animated morning program presented by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry) in which both try to warn of the imminent danger reaching up to the highest office with President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her son and chief of staff, Jason (Jonah Hill).

The result is that nobody cares about this, even for the president who, when she takes an interest, transforms it into a political benefit for her government.

Media, social networks, denialism, obsession, ridicule, satire, black humor fight in a context that promotes a series of arguments where the viewer can also participate in the reasons that are exposed in the film.

Director Adam McKay (The Big Short, 2015) uses all the resources he can have at hand not to be short on any political approach, using the comet as a metaphor for global warming and the pretense of denialism as a criticism of the selfish decisions of those who they are in command.

McKay tries to avoid the traps that he imposes on himself in the story itself, since achieving a perfect balance between absurd humor and apocalyptic history is not an easy task, nor does it always work.

His delirium makes him lose pace in the middle of the film, showing that not all ideas are functional nor can they be lengthened. However, “Don’t Look Up” brings out the best side as a viewer: that the destruction of the Earth can also be a funny and very moving subject.