Does Superholly express admiration for Yalitza Aparicio after reacting to her command of English?

Superholly has earned a very special place as a content creator for the YouTube platform, due to the type of videos she shares with her more than 4.38 million followers with whom she tries to convey a little of her knowledge in the English language. And it is for that reason that most of his videos have as their central theme and purpose to analyze the mistakes that are commonly made when having a conversation in that language.

One of the sections that have become especially popular on his YouTube channel is the one he carries out based on the analysis of the command of the English language, of different public figures. Personalities such as the former president of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto; the actor, producer and comedian, Eugenio Derbez; the Colombian actress, Sofía Vergara and the Mexican artist, Eiza González, are some of the celebrities who have gone through the youtuber’s scanner.

However, this time it was the actress and preschool teacher, Yalitza Aparicio, who received an Oscar nomination in the category for Best Actress in 2019 for her participation in the film Roma. Superholly’s concern to analyze the English of the also star of “Daughters of Witches” was due to an article he found, in which it was talked about how well the actress mastered the language; as he confessed at the beginning of his video.

However, the youtuber and announcer expressed disappointment after seeing the complete short film in which Yalitza appears and finding that it only mentions a couple of dialogues in English, which reveal in their pronunciation that they do not resemble at all with the excellent reviews received in the aforementioned article.

In this way, the influencer was given the task of looking for more videos in which the actress had a conversation in English. But apparently, she could only find a couple of fragments in which she only mentioned a couple of words, or there was a translator as an intermediary between her and the interviewer.

For his part, Superholly loved the security that Aparicio has gained as she is exposed more to the cameras and the media, since she is much more relaxed, although she still cannot hold a conversation in English, although that does not seem to be the case. completely necessary, since she has achieved what very few Mexican actors achieve; that they turn to see it and that the great American presenters and opinion figures have to adapt to it and not the other way around.

This is how the content creator came to a conclusion after lowering her expectations generated by the article a bit, and expressed the following: “I was really expecting something else. To be able to analyze her fluency, her vocabulary, her pronunciation. We have very little of what to hold on to. But you know what? I learned something else in today’s video … speaking English is not necessary. ” He explained, mentioning the way in which the actress has entered the industry through the front door and participated in other projects without mastering the language. Although he also praised the work of the people who have served as translators in the interviews.

On the other hand, he congratulated Yalitza Aparicio for daring to learn a little of the language and continue preparing, as demonstrated in the short film “Hijas de Brujas”.