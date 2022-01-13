Do you have your retirement savings with Citibanamex? Don’t worry about your money – El Financiero

The more than nine million clients that the Citibanamex Afore has should not worry about the money that is handled in their accounts, since the announcement about the sale of the group in Mexico does not affect clients.

According to Consar data, Citibanamex has nine million 625 thousand 805 accounts registered in its Afore, and depending on the generational Siefore in which the client is registered, it is the performance obtained.

For example, people born between 1990 and 1994 at the end of November, Citibanamex ranked as the third administrator with the best net return, with 6.01 percent. The one that gave the best performance was Profuturo with 6.93 percent.

The bank’s clients, explained Alberto Gómez Alcalá, corporate director of Institutional development, economic studies and communication of Grupo Financiero Citibanamex, will not have any impact, and their deposit and credit accounts, which include the Afore and the insurance they offer will not record no change.

Daniel Becker, president of the Association of Banks of Mexico (ABM), agreed that the sale process will take months to complete, and the bank’s current clients should rest easy.

“It will be a long process, and in the meantime absolutely nothing will happen, until the shares are exchanged, for clients it will continue to operate in the same way, they have absolutely nothing to worry about,” he said.

Mario Di Constanzo, former president of the Condusef, recalled that currently all Afores have reduced their commissions, and that the “fake news” generated by some promoters to encourage current clients of the Citibanamex Afore to change must be stopped, since they are deception, today the Citibanamex Afore operates without any change.

Yesterday, after the announcement was made, Gómez Alcalá explained that Citi will sell all the retail business that includes, for, to name a few, the consumer and family loan portfolios, the physical infrastructure such as branches and historic properties, the Afore, the insurer between other areas, it will not affect insured current or future customers.

“The precise instruction is that no customer is affected, that we continue to do exactly the same; The ultimate goal is that no one is affected here, customers will continue to be served normally, on a daily basis, without anything happening and it is a priority objective for us that no one is affected in their normal operations ”, he stated.