DO NOT AGREE: Ancelotti’s response to ‘we have been superior and we have dominated Real Madrid’ that Xavi released

Once the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona (2-3), Xavi Hernandez he attended to the press. And during their appearances, Teacher He ensured that his team dominated and was superior in various phases of the match.

Carlo Ancelotti, who handled a speech full of lordship and elegance, said he did not agree. According to your reading, it was a very even duel. Simply each set competed with their best weapons.

The whites They did not try to seize possession because they know that on the contrary, that in transition, they can do much more damage. That is why they fell back and, for considerable periods, waited in a low block.

ANCELOTTI’S RESPONSE FOR XAVI

“That Barcelona has dominated the game, I don’t agree. The match was even. They have used more possession, we have used more against it. But I think we deserved to win the first half, we conceded due to bad luck. The second part was much more even. But dominate? It does not seem to me that neither Real Madrid has dominated Barcelona nor has Barcelona dominated Real Madrid. The fact that we got off a bit was to enjoy the counter, which was very effective. We have found quality plays, very high quality. The 3 goals we have scored are 3 spectacular goals. Even match ”.

Anyone could take the victory, which shows that there was no dominance: “Yes Yes. The game was very close. Barcelona could win, Real Madrid could win. We have enjoyed the characteristics of both teams. They more possession. The first half have created difficulties for us in the centers, something that Barcelona rarely does. And we have enjoyed our quality ”.

THE REASON BEHIND REAL MADRID’S PROPOSAL

Carletto He is a pragmatic mister. It adapts to the qualities that it has in the template. He doesn’t press as high and he doesn’t fight insane for possession because his midfielders know how to work on their field and, in addition, he has attackers who lead transitions in spectacular fashion.

“Pressing up costs us more, due to the characteristics of the means we have. But it is good for us, it is good for us. The low block is not very aesthetic, but the quality that we have in front, to try a fast attack is too important for us not to enjoy it ”.

Undefeated data. Carlo Ancelotti won 4 titles in his first stage as manager of Real Madrid. He is missing 2 trophies to make the plenary session and he can win them this season: the League and the Spanish Super Cup.

Did you know…? FC Barcelona has not managed to beat Real Madrid since March 2019. It has been almost 3 years (6 games) without a Blaugrana triumph in El Clásico.