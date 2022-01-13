Discover the Rambo neighborhood in Tenerife

* The author is part of the community of La Vanguardia readers.

I share in the Photos of the Readers of La Vanguardia this series of photographs of the Cueva Roja neighborhood, in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, with incredible views of the city from its viewpoint.

Sylvester Stallone loved the location, with its streets with spectacular ups and downs, and chose the neighborhood to shoot here scenes of Rambo V: Last Blood (2019), pretending it was Mexico.

With its spectacular ravines, the magic that this neighborhood offers makes, while you walk, it gives the feeling that you are inside a movie.



The characteristic stairs of Cueva Roja, where ‘Rambo V: Last Blood’ was filmed. Xavi Cabo

In fact, Hollywood has already shot another action movie, The Bourne myth (2004) in Cueva Roja, starring Matt Damon, as well as other productions.

The spectacular nature of this neighborhood is best appreciated at night, when you can see all the magic of Santa Cruz de Tenerife illuminated from its viewpoint.

With a spectacular orography, the feeling you have can be summed up precisely in the motto of its viewpoint: “Have the city under your feet … and shout that you are someone”.



Motto of the viewpoint of Cueva Roja, with the city at the foot. Xavi Cabo

