Diego Lainez would arrive at Torino from Serie A

Mexican midfielder Diego Lainez He is experiencing a moment of uncertainty in his football career, since he does not have the desired activity with Betis de Sevilla, which is why the youth squad of the America I would be looking for new horizons, with the aim of having more minutes and thus fighting for a place in the World Cup Qatar 2022.

The medium TuttoMercato assures that Lainez is in the sights of the Torino and could go to A series from Italy, said team is close to Europa League positions and according to the aforementioned medium, the team is very interested in the services of the Aztec element; One of the main reasons for seeking the change is that the 21-year-old is not to the liking of Chilean coach Manuel Pellegrini.

Martinoli’s epic account of Oribe Peralta’s goal in London

Torino’s plan to sign Diego Lainez

Torino is extremely interested in signing the Mexican, so much so that I would be looking for a loan with option to buy, with the idea that Lainez arrive as soon as possible at the Italian institution and thus be able to finish the current season of Serie A.

The Aztec midfielder adds 66 minutes in LaLiga matches, and in the Copa del Rey accumulates 127 minutes, has contributed two goals for his team, numbers lower than expected in his adventure through the old continent.

Celta de Vigo looked for Diego Lainez

Carlos Mouriño, President of Celta, revealed that before the Betis will sign Diego Lainez, they looked for him but in the end the possibility did not occur.

“We were also dealing with Lainez before he took over Betis. We were with several Mexican players and it is indeed a market, compared to others, a bit high, “said the manager for the ESPN network.

In addition, the manager added that although the Mexican market has been interesting, it is also higher than that of other countries. That is why Uruguay or Brazil and even Argentina, sometimes they export more soccer players to the Old Continent.