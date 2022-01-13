Diego Godín ends his stage in Europe and arrives at Atlético Mineiro

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.01.2022 18:32:27





This Wednesday the current Brazilian soccer champion, the Athletic Mineiro, made the signing of Diego Godín official, former player of teams such as Atlético de Madrid and Inter de Milan. With this change, the Uruguayan ends his stage in Europe, which began in 2007, when he signed for Villarreal in the Spanish league. He lived his best years with Atleti, a team with which he won three titles.

Some of the equipment that they had tried filer to the defense they were the America (at Solari’s request) and the Valencia, of the Spanish league that is looking for some reinforcements in the winter market at low cost. But nevertheless, made the decision to play for the first time in Brazil.

Godin, that arrives al Mineiro as free agent, signed contract with the Brazilian entity until December 31 of this year, with a clause that allows you to extend the link if the veteran element so wishes.

His passage through Europe

Godin lived his best years with him Atlético de Madrid. The Madrid team signed him in the 2010/2011 season to form a couple with the Brazilian Juan Miranda. From here on, the rest is history, since in the 9 seasons who played as a mattress, played in the Champions League Final and won the Copa del Rey, LaLiga and the Spanish Super Cup.

With the great poster that he had, as well as the experience, Inter Milan decided to hire him for the 2019/2020 campaign. However, things in the Nerazzurri team did not go in the best way, so decided to sign for Cagliari for 2020/202one.

After a very bad season 2021/2022 with Cagliari, who are in relegation places, the Uruguayan defender returned to South America to play at age 35 at Atlético Mineiro de Hulk and Eduardo Vargas.