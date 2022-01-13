Did you see these series and movies? According to the Screen Actors Guild they have the best performances of 2021
After some lackluster Golden Globes come the Hollywood Actors Guild awards to show their cards and say present.
These awards, which reach their twenty-eighth edition The nominees in the film and television categories were delivered on Tuesday in which the best casts and the most outstanding performances in movies, series, miniseries and the best stunt teams that will be delivered —subject to the pandemic— stand out on February 27th.
In series and miniseries
Succession Y Ted lasso were the most nominated series with 5 aspirations each. The first, from HBO, premiered its third season last October and has the peculiarity that three actors are nominated in the same category, that of Best Leading Actor.
It is about Brian Cox (Logan Roy), Kieran Culkin (as Roman Roy) and Jeremy Strong (as Kendall Roy) who will compete for the award against Billy Crudup of The Morning Show and Lee Jung-Jae for The Squid Game.
The Morning Show, from Apple TV +, with 4 nominations and The Squid Game from Netflix and Only Murders in the Building seen on Star +, with 3 each, are still on the list of most optioned series. With two nominacoines are The Handmaid’s Tale which can be seen on Paramount +; The Great, available on Starzplay; Hacks from HBO Max, and The Kominsky Method from Netflix.
Another peculiarity is seen in the comedy category when looking for the Best Main Actor since only three series entered the contest. For Ted Lasso compete in this category Brett Goldstein and Jason Sudeikis, for Murders in the Building are Steve Martin and Martin Short, and for The Kominsky method, Michael Douglas.
As for miniseries, HBO’s Mare of Easttown It leads with 3 nominations and the Oscar Isaac nominations for Scenes of a marriage stand out.
Films
Javier Bardem and Ariana DeBose are among the nominees in the film categories for these 2022 Hollywood Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) for their performances in Being the Ricardos (Amazon Prime) and West side story (which has already been released).
The Spanish Javier Bardem opts for the award for best leading actor and will compete in the category that looks tighter: against Benedict Cumberbatch for The power of the dog (available on Netflix), Andrew Garfield for Tick, tick … Boom! (also on Netflix), Will Smith for King richard, still in theaters, and Denzel Washington for The tragedy of Macbeth (available on Apple TV + from January 14)
For her part, the Hispanic actress, singer and dancer Ariana DeBose is among those chosen to win the Actors Guild award for best supporting actress after her portrayal of Anita in West side story (Love without barriers, in Spanish), by Steven Spielberg; the adaptation of the famous musical from 1957 that already triumphed last Sunday in the controversial edition of the Golden Globes 2022.
This musical has already been released in Colombia but it will be able to be seen again in February on the Star + platform.
Other nominated films are The Power of the Dog (Netflix) with three nominations (Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch, Best Actress for Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee for Best Supporting Actor), Belfast (will premiere at the end of January in Colombia), The alley of lost souls (premiering January 27), The Gucchi house (still on the billboard), Coda: signs of the heart (it’s already off the billboard) and Tick, tick … Boom! (Netflix)
They also got a No Look Up nomination (which opts for Best Picture), The Dark Daughter (with Olivia Colman as Best Actress), Tick, Tick … Boom (with Andrew Gardfield who aspires to be Best Actor) and The Tender Bar ( Ben Affleck nominated for Best Supporting Actor).
For the second consecutive year, nominations for the Hollywood Actors Guild Awards (Screen Actor Guild Awards) were held virtually on the Instagram account of this association, which brings together more than 124,000 fellow professionals with the right to vote, and which on this occasion was presented by the singer Vanessa Hudgens and the also Hispanic actress Rosario Dawson.
The doubles
Black Widow’s stunt teams, Dune, The Matrix: Resurrections, No Time to die Y Shang-Chi and the legend of the seven rings in movies, and Cobra Kai, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Mare of Easttown Y The Squid Game in series, they will compete in this category that also rewards the work of those who replace the actors in the riskiest scenes.
Those who did not remain
According to Efe’s analysis, these awards that recognize the best performances of the small and big screen have not considered other roles that had options for nomination as meritorious, such as that of Penélope Cruz representing Janis in Parallel mothersby Pedro Almodóvar.
The film and the role of Cruz left empty-handed last Sunday at the 2022 Golden Globes gala. However, Penelope Cruz won the award for Best Actress at the National Critics Society Award.
Latin transgender actress Michaela Jaé (MJ) Rodríguez also had nomination possibilities for her role in the series Pose.
As well as Rachel Zegler, who at the age of 20 won the Golden Globe for Best Actress for her main role as María in Love without barriers; or the Puerto Rican Rita Moreno for her performance as Valentina in the same play.