Did you see these series and movies? According to the Screen Actors Guild they have the best performances of 2021

After some lackluster Golden Globes come the Hollywood Actors Guild awards to show their cards and say present. These awards, which reach their twenty-eighth edition The nominees in the film and television categories were delivered on Tuesday in which the best casts and the most outstanding performances in movies, series, miniseries and the best stunt teams that will be delivered —subject to the pandemic— stand out on February 27th. In series and miniseries Succession Y Ted lasso were the most nominated series with 5 aspirations each. The first, from HBO, premiered its third season last October and has the peculiarity that three actors are nominated in the same category, that of Best Leading Actor. It is about Brian Cox (Logan Roy), Kieran Culkin (as Roman Roy) and Jeremy Strong (as Kendall Roy) who will compete for the award against Billy Crudup of The Morning Show and Lee Jung-Jae for The Squid Game.

The Morning Show, from Apple TV +, with 4 nominations and The Squid Game from Netflix and Only Murders in the Building seen on Star +, with 3 each, are still on the list of most optioned series. With two nominacoines are The Handmaid’s Tale which can be seen on Paramount +; The Great, available on Starzplay; Hacks from HBO Max, and The Kominsky Method from Netflix. Another peculiarity is seen in the comedy category when looking for the Best Main Actor since only three series entered the contest. For Ted Lasso compete in this category Brett Goldstein and Jason Sudeikis, for Murders in the Building are Steve Martin and Martin Short, and for The Kominsky method, Michael Douglas. As for miniseries, HBO’s Mare of Easttown It leads with 3 nominations and the Oscar Isaac nominations for Scenes of a marriage stand out.

Films Javier Bardem and Ariana DeBose are among the nominees in the film categories for these 2022 Hollywood Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) for their performances in Being the Ricardos (Amazon Prime) and West side story (which has already been released). The Spanish Javier Bardem opts for the award for best leading actor and will compete in the category that looks tighter: against Benedict Cumberbatch for The power of the dog (available on Netflix), Andrew Garfield for Tick, tick … Boom! (also on Netflix), Will Smith for King richard, still in theaters, and Denzel Washington for The tragedy of Macbeth (available on Apple TV + from January 14)

For her part, the Hispanic actress, singer and dancer Ariana DeBose is among those chosen to win the Actors Guild award for best supporting actress after her portrayal of Anita in West side story (Love without barriers, in Spanish), by Steven Spielberg; the adaptation of the famous musical from 1957 that already triumphed last Sunday in the controversial edition of the Golden Globes 2022. This musical has already been released in Colombia but it will be able to be seen again in February on the Star + platform.