Denzel Washington will once again put himself in the shoes of Robert McCall to close the trilogy

If I had to choose two of the great surprises that the past decade left us when it comes to action thrillers, those would be, without a doubt, the two installments of ‘The Equalizer’ directed by the always solvent – at least – Antoine Fuqua and who starred in a Denzel Washington who suited the role of action hero advanced in years. Actress stuff, I guess.

McCall is back

Well, if you are one of those who share this opinion, you are in luck, because Washington itself has confirmed that ‘The Equalizer 3’ is already underway and that he will once again put himself in the shoes of Robert McCall to distribute tow with that surgeon precision that characterizes the character.

This has been confirmed in an interview with the Collider medium in which he was asked about his next projects after the wonderful ‘Macbeth’.

“They wrote the third ‘Equalizer,’ so I’m planning to do that. So I have to get in shape and start beating people up. I can beat up again. ‘Macbeth’ and then crack a few faces. … Couldn’t be better, right? “

To round out the good news, sources report that Antoine Fuqua is currently in negotiations to re-occupy the director’s seat., and it is expected that they will be closed without any impediment for the Washington-Fuqua duo to collaborate again. Now we just need to overcome the brutal third act, in the key of urban spaghetti western, of the second part.

‘The Equalizer 3’ is expected to enter its production phase once Fuqua finishes his duties on ‘Emancipation’, in which he will direct Will Smith.