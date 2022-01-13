Denzel Washington revives a myth under the orders of Joel Coen

The actor offers (for a change) a portentous job in ‘Macbeth’, a magnetic black and white adaptation of the Shakespearean classic by Joel Coen, from this Friday, the 14th, available on the Apple TV + platform (and only a few days ago it premiered in a few rooms). This newspaper was able to speak with Washington about his work on the film.

Is another film adaptation of ‘Macbeth’ necessary, after a few dozen of them and some brilliant ones? Yes when the director is Joel coen, in his first job without his brother Ethan after almost four decades, and his protagonist the very Denzel Washington, given over to a downcast but uptight version of the man who sold his soul to the devil to rule.

‘Macbeth’ (premiere on Friday, the 14th, on Apple TV +, and since last Wednesday in a few theaters) is an intense reading of the immortal Shakespeare classic. In an attempt to underline its ‘thriller’ status, Coen has skilfully condensed the text. And the intensity is not only verbal but also visual: on the arm of the director of photography Bruno Delbonnell, the co-director of ‘Barton Fink’ proposes a sharp digital black and white vision, in the ideal format (1.37:1, almost square) to imprison the antihero in the loop of madness. Their expressionistic and impressive images they shoot her at a possible Top 5 adaptations of ‘Macbeth’ that could complete the versions of Orson Welles (1948), Akira Kurosawa (unbeatable ‘Throne of Blood’, from 1957), Roman polanski (1971) and justin kurzel (2015).

Interestingly, Denzel Washington says he has not seen any of them, nor any theatrical production of the play. “I’ve never seen another ‘Macbeth'”, responds the titanic actor to ‘El Periódico’ in a virtual press conference. “No movie and no play either. Looking back a bit, actually, I’m almost glad. I like to think that the ideas that I’ve used in the movie are my own.”

Long associated with the theater and Shakespeare (already in college he played Othello), Washington composes a powerful but wobbly Macbeth, cruelly touched by age. Director and actor take advantage of having an actor older than usual tackling the role. “The question of age brought a sense of urgency. The clock ticks. Macbeth and his wife have been patient, they have waited a long time, it is their turn. And they don’t have what they want. They have to make a decision now because they know they won’t last much longer either.”

Washington is not identified with Macbeth in any way. If he has won two Oscars or been a fetish actor for Spike Lee, among many other milestones, it has been less because of his ambition than because of his respect for his work. “This character has a big ego and I don’t think I define myself by that”, it states. “Besides, my wife takes care of taking it down for me whenever she can,” he adds with a laugh.

a good marriage

In one of the first interviews about ‘Macbeth’, Joel Coen spoke of the marriage of Macbeth and Lady Macbeth as “the only really good one” in all of Shakespeare. “Turns out they’re plotting to kill someone, but it’s a good marriage,” he said. “That’s one aspect I wanted to explore in this adaptation, but I also thought it was even more interesting to explore if marriage was meaningful and we were talking about an older couple.”

Murder plot aside, Coen almost seems to be talking about his alliance with Frances McDormand, Lady Macbeth in this role, as well as producer. “I remember sitting sometimes, just watching her, seeing how thoroughly she put herself into work,” Washington says of his brilliant partner. According to the actor, McDormand “encourages you to integrate as much as possible into the team”, more or less like Joel Coen, “who makes you feel so comfortable that you dare to try everything”. Few directors have inspired Denzel with this sense of freedom: “One of them was Jonathan Demme“, at whose kind orders he shot ‘Philadelphia’ and the 2004 remake of ‘The Manchurian Candidate’.

Triumph actually choral

But ‘Macbeth’ is not a four-handed acting game. In addition to Washington and McDormand, the cast shines Corey hawkins like an overwhelming Macduff; the theatrical legend Kathryn Hunter as not one, but the three witches, or alex hassel like the scheming nobleman Ross, equally capable of nurturing and nullifying our empathy.

Ethan Hawke has said that, as training for ‘Training day’, he thoroughly reviewed Denzel Washington’s filmography, almost like a coach studying the game system of a future rival team. The aforementioned Hassell knows the story and, in fact, thought of doing the same. “But in the end – he explains to this newspaper – I usually decide to simply sink my elbows and focus on what’s mine. When I work with people of this caliber, I almost prefer to try to forget how good they are and not stay blocked as soon as I look at them one time”.