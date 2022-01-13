Denzel Washington puts superstitions aside and faces Macbeth

Denzel Washington plays one of the most famous characters in William Shakespeare in “The tragedy of Macbeth”, a new adaptation of the work of 400 years old that the Oscar-winning actor says he has never seen staged.

The Hollywood star plays the title role in Joel Coen’s black-and-white film version of the tragedy about a Scottish general who, encouraged by his wife, commits murder to gain access to the throne.

Also Oscar winner Frances McDormand plays Lady Macbeth in the film, which appears to have been shot on stage.

It turns out that fate wanted him to never see her. He wasn’t avoiding her. I just hadn’t seen it, “Washington told Reuters in an interview.

From Peter O’Toole and Ian McKellen to James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender, a long line of actors have starred in “Macbeth,” which is believed to have been first performed in the early 17th century.

That’s pressure, huh? You imagine it: someone walks up (and says) ‘Look, it’s been a great work for 400 years. Don’t spoil it. Good luck, “joked Washington, who previously starred in a production of Shakespeare’s” Othello. “

I didn’t feel that pressure. It was going to be a good deed, spoiled or not. It will continue to be so and is open to interpretation. That’s the good thing about Shakespeare, (…) it’s been done in every possible way. So this was Joel’s idea. “

“The Macbeth Tragedy,” which has received rave reviews, premieres on Apple TV + on Friday.

