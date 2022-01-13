Denzel Washington: “Now I see many more opportunities for everyone” Apple TV + EINT | Shows

Denzel Washington He looks relaxed on the other side of the computer. He is sitting in the living room of a hotel in Los Angeles and talks with journalists from different parts of the world about Macbeth, the character created by William Shakespeare and who plays masterfully in The Tragedy of Macbeth, a film by Apple TV + that this Friday will be released on its platform.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker