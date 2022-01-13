Denzel Washington Has An Exciting Update On What’s Happening With The Equalizer 3

Denzel Washington has acted in movies for more than 40 years, and in that time he has only played the same character more than once. The Malcolm x actor played Robert McCall in 2014 The Equalizer and returned to the role in the sequel released four years later. It has been years since we heard an update on the possibility of equalizer 3 happening, but now Washington has revealed that it is preparing to work on the threequel.

Having recently starred Macbeth’s tragedy and directed Michael B. Jordan in A diary for Jordan, Denzel Washington is preparing to board equalizer 3, which could end up being his next movie. Here’s what Washington Collider had to say about what their 2022 career plans are:

They have written the third EQ so I’m programmed to do it. So I have to get in shape and start hitting people again. I can hit people again. The tragedy of Macbeth and then go and beat up some people. It can’t be improved, right?

That’s already good news for people who have been waiting to find out if equalizer 3 It will really happen, but it gets even better. Collider’s sources say that Antoine Fuqua, who directed the first two Equalizer films, is in talks to direct the third installment, and is not expected to be “any delay.” Assuming Fuqua reaches an agreement, equalizer 3 will be your follow up from last year The blame, starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

Loosely based on the television series of the same name that ran between 1985 and 1989, The Equalizer introduced to the public Robert McCall’s version of Denzel Washington, a former DIA and US Navy intelligence officer who left that world behind. However, upon meeting a teenage prostate named Teri (Chloë Grace Moretz) who is being abused, Robert returns to action to protect her, leading him to take on the Russian mob. In equalizer 2Despite moving to a new city and trying to settle back into a quiet life, Robert once again uses his lethal abilities to get revenge when one of his friends (Melissa Leo) is murdered.

Both of them Equalizer the films had a mixed critical reception and, in box office terms, the first entry took 192.3 million worldwide and the sequel obtained slightly less with a global gross of $ 190.4 million. In August 2018, shortly after equalizer 2 came out, Antoine Fuqua said he would “love it” equalizer 3 happens, and expressed an interest in it being carried out “internationally”. But since then there had been no news about its development in the following years, it seemed that the franchise would stay afloat solely with the independent CBS series starring Queen Latifah. Thanks to Denzel Washington, now fans of the Equalizer film series you can rest easy knowing that your Robert McCall will return.

Once more concrete details on equalizer 3 come in, we’ll pass them on to you. If you’re interested in the cinematic offerings lining up for the near future, read our 2022 release schedule.