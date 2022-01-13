Denzel Washington Has An Exciting Update On What’s Happening With The Equalizer 3

Denzel Washington has acted in movies for more than 40 years, and in that time he has only played the same character more than once. The Malcolm x actor played Robert McCall in 2014 The Equalizer and returned to the role in the sequel released four years later. It has been years since we heard an update on the possibility of equalizer 3 happening, but now Washington has revealed that it is preparing to work on the threequel.

Having recently starred Macbeth’s tragedy and directed Michael B. Jordan in A diary for Jordan, Denzel Washington is preparing to board equalizer 3, which could end up being his next movie. Here’s what Washington Collider had to say about what their 2022 career plans are:

They have written the third EQ so I’m programmed to do it. So I have to get in shape and start hitting people again. I can hit people again. The tragedy of Macbeth and then go and beat up some people. It can’t be improved, right?

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker