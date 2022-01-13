Denzel Washington already prepares The Equalizer 3: “It’s time to hit people again”

The Equalizer 3, the third part of the film saga starring Denzel Washington (Training Day, Malcom X, Fences), is already underway to close the trilogy in style. This is how the Collider medium collects it through an interview with the actor in which he confirms that he is already involved in new projects after Macbeth. Of course, the production is in a very premature state waiting for its director, Antoine fuqua, I finished filming Emancipation with Will Smith, if his direction is finally confirmed.

McCall returns to action

Thus, Denzel Washington has confirmed in his own voice that The Equalizer 3 is already underway, which will mean the return of Robert McCall into action, a character who already worked wonderfully well in the previous two installments as a action hero already mature who has no problem spreading tow among all kinds of baddies: “They have written the third Equalizer, so I plan to do that. So I have to get in shape and start hitting people again. I can beat up again. Macbeth and then split a few faces. It couldn’t be better, could it? ”Says Washington wryly.

As we say, the filmmaker Antoine fuqua He is in negotiations to re-occupy the director’s chair for this third part of The Equalizer, something that is practically taken for granted given the great actor-director relationship in the previous two installments. There is currently no release window for The Equalizer 3 in theaters.

Let’s remember that the saga The Equalizer is loosely based on the Show thriller from the 1980s starring Edward Woodward. The Equalizer premiered in 2014 with Denzel Washington taking on the role of Robert McCall, a former Marine who smashes his way through the Russian mob to protect a teenage prostitute, Teri (Chloe Grace Moretz). The sequel debuted four years later, also with the Washington-Fuqua duo, in which the main character seeks revenge for the murder of a close friend, Susan Plummer (Melissa Leo).

Source | Collider